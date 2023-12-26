Boxing Day deals: the best new car discounts

So, which are the best Boxing Day new car deals? Here, we name the top 10 new car deals available right now, including various small cars and small SUVs – and even a sports car .

Boxing Day may signal the end of Christmas for most of us, but one thing it does mean is that discount season has begun – even for new cars.

These discounts are based on our Target Price data, which consists of the most our team of mystery shoppers think you should pay for a new, factory-ordered car. Dealers using our system are encouraged to match or beat the Target Price to give you the best possible deal.

If you find yourself tempted by any of the cars on this list, you can simply follow the review or deals links to find out more. Or, if you want to discover more discounts, you can simply use our free online New Car Deals service to see deals from across the country – without the hassle of haggling.

*Prices correct at the time of writing