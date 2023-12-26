Boxing Day deals: the best new car discounts
You can save up to £4778 from today with our exclusive new car deals, which are available on everything from small hatchbacks to sports cars...
Boxing Day may signal the end of Christmas for most of us, but one thing it does mean is that discount season has begun – even for new cars.
So, which are the best Boxing Day new car deals? Here, we name the top 10 new car deals available right now, including various small cars and small SUVs – and even a sports car.
These discounts are based on our Target Price data, which consists of the most our team of mystery shoppers think you should pay for a new, factory-ordered car. Dealers using our system are encouraged to match or beat the Target Price to give you the best possible deal.
If you find yourself tempted by any of the cars on this list, you can simply follow the review or deals links to find out more. Or, if you want to discover more discounts, you can simply use our free online New Car Deals service to see deals from across the country – without the hassle of haggling.
*Prices correct at the time of writing
Volvo XC90
What Car? deal: Save £4778 on a 2.0 B5P Core; the biggest saving on the Volvo XC90 range | Target Price £57,362 | Target PCP £763 per month
Volvo no longer sells estate cars in the UK, so the XC90 is now the sole option in the line-up if you’re looking for a car that goes big on practicality. Indeed, the XC90 has seven seats and an enormous boot, plus the interior feels premium and built to last.
Despite all that, the XC90 is well priced – so much so that it undercuts its closest rival, the Audi Q7. Our favourite trim level is Core; it comes with luxuries such as leather upholstery, heated front and outer middle seats, and four-zone climate control as standard.
Read our in-depth Volvo XC90 review
Pros
- Classy interior
- Seven seats come as standard
- Plug-in hybrid option
Cons
- Air suspension limited to pricey top-spec model
- Road and suspension noise
- Fiddly infotainment system
Jaguar I-Pace
What Car? deal: Save £4375 on an EV400 R-Dynamic SE Black, or up to £4766 on the Jaguar I-Pace range | Target Price £69,120 | Target PCP £635 per month
The I-Pace remains a compelling electric SUV that’s stylish, fun to drive and nicely finished inside. This R-Dynamic SE Black version is well equipped too, and includes electrically adjustable front seats and a power tailgate as standard.
Even though it's been around since 2018, the I-Pace still offers competitive performance. For instance, 0-62mph takes just 4.8sec, and the official range of 277 miles (with this version) is similar to the BMW iX3.
Read our in-depth Jaguar I-Pace review
Pros
- Entertaining handling
- Comfortable ride
- Surprisingly capable off road
Cons
- Restricted rear visibility
- Range is nothing special
- Far from cheap to buy
Peugeot 208
What Car? deal: Save £3794 on a 1.2 PureTech 100 Allure, or up to £4149 on the Peugeot 208 range | Target Price £19,356 | Target PCP £186 per month
Small cars aren’t renowned for their ride comfort or interior quality, but these are two areas that the Peugeot 208 excels. Indeed, it’s more comfortable than an Audi A1, and the interior is filled with plush materials.
Allure trim is generously equipped too, and includes a digital driver's display and a 10in infotainment screen as standard. So, once you factor in our discount, it really is quite a tempting proposition.
Read our in-depth Peugeot 208 review
Pros
- Very comfortable for a small car
- Smart and high-quality interior
- Punchy and frugal 1.2 Puretech 100 petrol engine
Cons
- Steering wheel design can cause issues
- So-so infotainment system
- Not much fun to drive
Seat Arona
What Car? deal: Save £3139 on a 1.0 TSI SE Technology, or up to £3487 on the Seat Arona range | Target Price £20,376 | Target PCP £255 per month
With its tidy handling, direct steering and comfortable ride, the Seat Arona is one of the best small SUVs to drive. We also think the 94bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine is a great match for it thanks to its punchy low-end performance and impressive fuel economy.
For the best value, SE Technology is the trim to go for; it includes luxuries such as digital dials and a 9.2in infotainment screen as standard.
Read our in-depth Seat Arona review
Pros
- Tidy handling
- Roomier than many rivals
- Well equipped
Cons
- So-so interior quality
- Top trims are too pricey
- Rivals have more flexible rear seats
Ford Puma
What Car? deal: Save £1962 on a 1.0 EcoBoost mHEV 155 ST-Line, or up to £2374 on the Ford Puma range | Target Price £25,378 | Target PCP £287 per month
Other than being fun to drive, the Puma is practical, efficient and very well equipped. Indeed, ST-Line is our recommended trim; it comes with useful features such as digital dials and sports seats over the already generously equipped Titanium trim.
The Puma's engine range is also impressive. Out of the options, we think it's worth stepping up to the mild hybrid 153bhp 1.0-litre engine because of its fuel economy and quick acceleration (we achieved a 0-60mph time of 8.5sec on our private test track).
Read our in-depth Ford Puma review
Pros
- Great fun to drive
- Remarkable blend of performance and fuel economy
- Big and cleverly designed boot
Cons
- Rear space is adequate rather than outstanding
- Visibility could be better
- Volkswagen T-Roc is more comfortable and quieter
BMW M2
What Car? deal: Save £1901 on an M2, or up to £1917 on the BMW M2 range | Target Price £63,929 | Target PCP £740 per month
The BMW M2 is a very special performance coupé, not only because it offers terrific grip, handling and pace, but it’s also one of the few modern sports cars available with a manual gearbox. It's even surprisingly easy to live with everyday thanks to its spacious interior and decent refinement.
Just to top everything off, the M2 could also be the last ever non-electrified BMW M car. So, if you’ve ever been tempted, now's your chance.
Read our in-depth BMW M2 review
Pros
- Agile and entertaining handling
- Roomier than rivals
- Manual gearbox available
Cons
- That manual gearbox costs extra
- Firm ride
- Small boot opening
Vauxhall Corsa
What Car? deal: Save £1685 on a 1.2 Turbo GS, or up to £2253 on the Vauxhall Corsa range | Target Price £21,220 | Target PCP £202 per month
It may not be the most competent small car, but the Corsa is an appealing option thanks to its punchy, yet efficient petrol engines and big boot.
We think the mid-range 1.2-litre unit is the engine to go for. With 99bhp, it’s more flexible and copes better with motorway journeys than the entry-level engine, plus it can sprint from 0-62mph in a respectable 9.9sec. GS is our trim level of choice; it comes with sharper styling and a 7.0in digital driver’s display.
Read our in-depth Vauxhall Corsa review
Pros
- Well equipped
- Decent boot
- Efficient engines
Cons
- Fiddly infotainment system
- Below-par safety rating
- Poor resale values
Citroën C4
What Car? deal: Save £1730 on a 1.2 PureTech 130 Plus, or up to £1999 on the Citroën C4 range | Target Price £23,205 | Target PCP £287 per month
The C4 is very well priced for a coupé SUV, plus it offers impressive levels of comfort and refinement. Indeed, the suspension set-up is very soft, which means it glides over imperfections and cushions you from most ruts in the road.
The 128bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine is also a good match for it, providing strong performance at all speeds, while helping to keep your running costs in check.
Read our in-depth Citroën C4 review
Pros
- Comfortable ride
- Little wind or road noise
- Well priced
Cons
- Body lean in bends
- Boot is on the small side
- No alarm on entry-level model
MG ZS
What Car? deal: Save £1515 on a 1.5 VTi-tech Excite, or up to £2151 on the MG ZS range | Target Price £16,305 | Target PCP £196 per month
It can be difficult to believe the price of the MG ZS, especially when you consider its relatively smart interior, roomy rear seats and tidy handling – and it's a price made all the sweeter thanks to our savings.
This entry-level Excite trim is also fairly well equipped, and includes LED headlights, air-conditioning and cruise control as standard. The 1.5-litre petrol engine quoted here is the best option for the ZS, but it needs to be worked hard to perform at its best.
Read our in-depth MG ZS review
Pros
- Low price
- Surprisingly smart interior
- Standard seven-year warranty
Cons
- Limited safety aids
- Unsettled ride
- Performance is so-so
Mazda CX-30
What Car? deal: Save £1199 on a 2.0 Skyactiv-G MHEV Centre-Line, or up to £2382 on the Mazda CX-30 range | Target Price £25,751 | Target PCP £281 per month
If you’re looking for a small SUV with a high-end interior and lots of kit, then the Mazda CX-30 should definitely be on your shortlist. For instance, this mid-level Centre-Line trim is competitively priced and includes heated front seats and keyless entry as standard – features you might usually expect to pay extra for.
The entry-level 2.0-litre e-Skyactiv G is our pick of the range, mainly because it keeps the price low. With 120bhp, it'll accelerate from 0-62mph in 10.6 seconds, plus it returns up to 47.9mpg according to official tests.
Read our in-depth Mazda CX-30 review
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Pros
- Fantastic interior quality
- Strong resale values and economical engines
- Well equipped
Cons
- Rear seats have limited flexibility
- Boot doesn't have any clever features
- Engines need working hard
The smallest SUVs on sale
Most small SUVs are practical enough to ferry around a family, while some even have a high driving position. Here, we name the smallest on sale
Volvo XC90 T8 long-term test
Reviews editor Will Nightingale says a fond farewell to his Volvo XC90 T8, and ruminates about some of the oft-overlooked advantages of electrified car ownershi