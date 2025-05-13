Complete the 2025 What Car? Reliability survey >>

The best 7-seat cars in 2025 – and the ones to avoid
The best 7-seat cars in 2025 – and the ones to avoid

Whether you want a part-time seven-seater or one to carry lots of people every day, this run-down of the best seven-seat cars will help you pick the right model for your family...

George Hill
Published13 May 2025
Best 7-seat cars 2025 – and the ones to avoid
Best 7-seat cars
Green Dacia Jogger front cornering
Dacia Jogger interior dashboard
Kia Sorento front right driving
Kia Sorento dashboard
Skoda Kodiaq front cornering
Skoda Kodiaq dashboard
VW Touran front cornering
VW Touran dashboard
Peugeot e-5008 front cornering
Peugeot e-5008 dashboard
Range Rover front cornering
Darren Moss road testing Range Rover
Audi Q7 2023 driving
Audi Q7 interior dashboard
BMW X7 front driving
Dan Jones test driving BMW X7
Land Rover Defender front right driving
Stuart Milne test driving Land Rover Defender
Hyundai Santa Fe front cornering
Hyundai Santa Fe dashboard
Mercedes EQV front cornering
You might imagine that if your tribe has swollen to seven people, you might be limited to choosing a people carrier, or a passenger-friendly version of a van – but you'd be wrong. That's because, these days, there are far more options available if you need to regularly carry seven people on board, and most of the best are SUVs.

As you might imagine, the top priority for those in the market for a seven-seater is space, so the best in this class need to provide comfortable seats in all three rows – and we're talking enough for adults, here, rather than just children. Of course, most seven-seater owners won't make use of all of their seats all of the time, so a good seven-seater must also have a big boot when it's in five-seat mode, and make transitioning from five to seven-seat operations as easy as possible.

Plus, we want even the largest seven-seaters to be engaging and comfortable to drive, be pleasantly efficient to run, and not cost the Earth to buy in the first place.

That's a very tall order, which is why our expert team of road testers have spent thousands of hours testing every seven-seater on the market. We've loaded them full of people and luggage, and driven them back to back against their key rivals – both on public roads and at our private test track.

The result is this list of the best seven-seaters you can buy – and you can read more about any of them by clicking through to our in-depth reviews, as well as seeing our latest discounts. We've also named the seven-seat car we think you should avoid, and answered the most common questions around seven-seaters at the bottom of this page.

