Best coupé SUVs 2025 – tried, tested and rated

Lots of us are buying SUVs of all shapes and sizes right now, and such vehicles make up many of the cars you'll find among Britain's best-selling new cars. If you'd like to mix the family friendly practicality of an SUV with the style of a coupé, though, you need to look for a coupé-SUV. There are now more of these to choose from than ever before, which makes sorting the best from the rest a bit of a mission.

To make it onto our list of the best coupé-SUVs, a car must not lose practicality at the expense of style. Indeed, as well as head-turning looks, we're searching for cars which offer lashings of equipment, a well-finished interior, and the sort of elevated driving position which buyers look for in an SUV. We also want a good driving experience which strikes a fine balance between comfort and agility, as well as sensible running costs.

Our experienced team of road testers have spent hundreds of hours behind the wheel of every coupé-SUV on the market, driving them both on public roads, and back-to-back against key rivals at our private test track. The result of that testing is the list you see here, where we've ranked our 10 favourite coupé-SUVs, and named the model we think you should avoid.

Remember that if any of the cars here take your fancy, you can click the links through to our in-depth new car reviews to learn more about them, or use our free New Car Deals service to see the latest discounts. And if you have questions about coupé-SUV ownership, then we've answered some of the most common queries at the bottom of this page. Alternatively check out our rundown of the best SUVs of any type.

