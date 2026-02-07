Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Home
Slideshow
The Best coupés in 2026 – the sleekest models reviewed and rated
slideshow

The Best coupés in 2026 – the sleekest models reviewed and rated

Tempted by the idea of a stylish coupé? Then check out our comprehensive rundown of the top 10 best models on the market – and find out which one we'd avoid...

Author Avatar
by
Darren Moss
Published07 February 2026
Best coupés 2025 – the sleekest models reviewed and rated
Best Coupes
Audi A7 front right tracking
Audi A7 interior dashboard
Mercedes CLA front cornering
Mercedes CLA interior dashboard
BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé front cornering
BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé dashboard
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore front right driving
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore dashboard
Aston Martin DB12 front right driving
Aston Martin DB12 interior seats
BMW M240i front left driving
BMW M240i dashboard
Bentley Continental GT front left driving
Neil Winn test driving Bentley Continental GT
Mercedes CLE front cornering
Lawrence Cheung test driving Mercedes CLE
BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2022 front right tracking
Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé 2021-present interior dashboard
BMW 4 Series front cornering
BMW 4 Series dashboard
Ford Mustang GT front right driving
Image 1 of 22

If you're the kind of person who counts looking good among your list of priorities, then you're in exactly the right place, because coupés are some of the most stylish cars around. The very best, however, offer more than just jaw-dropping looks.

Indeed, to secure a place on our list of the best coupés, these models must mix their Instagrammable looks with real substance, offering strong performance and agile handling alongside long-distance comfort and reasonable practicality. We'll throw in bonus points for something which won't break the bank to buy, too, along with those models which can be pleasingly frugal to run.

That's a tall order by any measure, and to find the very best coupés, our experienced team of road testers have spent thousands of hours behind the wheel of every new model on the market, assessing them according to the needs of real car buyers. From performance to practicality, and from reliablity to running costs, we've put every coupé through its paces over hundreds of miles, both on public roads and back-to-back against key rivals at our private test track.

In this story, then, we're naming the best coupés on the market. We'e also named the coupé which we think you should avoid, and answered some of your most commonly asked coupé questions at the bottom of this page.

Remember, if you want to learn more about any of the cars mentioned in this story, you can read our full reviews, or if you're ready to buy, you can see our latest new car discounts.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Jaguar GT front driving winter testing
News

New fully-electric Jaguar GT will offer more than 1000bhp

Bentley Continental GT front driving
Awards

Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best coupé for luxury

Cupra Formentor dynamic front
Awards

Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best coupé SUV

BMW 4 Series rear side static
Awards

Car of the Year Awards 2026: Coupé of the Year

Alpine A110 1960 and R Ultime
News

New Alpine A110 will be previewed ‘in next six months’

Century Coupé concept front static
News

Toyota launches luxury Century brand with Bentley-rivalling flagship coupé concept

Also consider