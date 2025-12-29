Best electric cars 2025 – the EVs to buy and those to avoid

Whether it's someone at work, a family member, friend or neighbour, the chances are that you know someone running an electric car. Indeed, so far in 2025, around one-in-five new cars have been powered by electricity – and thanks to the recently announced Government grant, which allows buyers to receive up to £3750 towards a new electric car costing less than £37,000, even more of us are likely to buy one.

While bringing down the price of electric cars is undoubtedly a good thing, though, not every model which features on our list of the best electric cars will be eligible, meaning you'll need to weigh up whether the discount is worth it for you.

To help, our experienced team of road testers have spent hundreds of hours behind the wheel of every new car, driving them over thousands of miles both on public roads, and back-to-back against key rivals at our private test track. The result of that testing is this list you see here, where we're naming the best electric cars to buy. In each case, we've also noted down whether that car is eligible for the Government grant.

And to help you avoid any loose connections in the electric car market, we've also named the electric car which we think you should avoid, as well as answered the most common questions about electric car ownership at the bottom of this page.

Remember that if any of the models featured here take your fancy, you can follow the links through to our in-depth reviews to learn more about them, or see our latest electric car deals. And if you'd like even more choice, then we've got separate articles for the best small electric cars, the best large electric cars and the best electric SUVs.

