Best luxury cars in 2026 – tested, rated and the ones to avoid

Image 1 of 22

If you've done well enough in the game of life to be considering a luxury car, then the range of options in front of you has never been larger – whether your taste is more for the traditional liousine, or for the newer wave of capable and comfortable SUVs.

While lots of attributes go into making the ultimate luxury car, the ones which our data tells us is most important to luxury car buyers are comfort and refinement. That means top-notch materials used inside, the kind of seats you can sink into after a long day, and quiet cruising manners which will let you while away the motorway miles.

To truly be a great luxury car, though, the best in this class will also need to offer the latest technology, loads of space for your passengers to stretch out, and enough room in their boots to tackle all of your luggage.

And, since plenty of luxury cars are also run as company cars, they'll need to be frugal to run, with tax-friendly C02 emissions.

Finding the best luxury cars, then, is a hard task, but it's one which our experienced team of road testers is more than up to. They've spent countless hours at the wheel of every luxury car on the market, testing them across hundreds of miles, both on public roads and back-to-back against key rivals at our private test track.

The result of that testing is this definitive list of the best luxury cars you can buy. If any of them take your fancy, you can click the links to read more about each car in our in-depth reviews, or see our latest discounts through our free New Car Deals service.

We've also named the luxury car we think you should avoid, and answered some of your most commonly asked questions about electric car ownership at the bottom of this page.

