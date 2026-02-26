The best medium vans in 2025 – tried and tested

Best medium vans 2025 – tried and tested

Whether it's your local plumber or painter, a delivery driver for a well-known online retailer, or someone working for a larger trades company, the chances are that you've seen your fair share of medium-sized vans. Such vehicles are the single largest market for vans in the UK, with Britain's best-selling new van so far in 2025, the Ford Transit Custom, coming from the medium van sector.



To thrive in the medium van market, the best must of course have lots of space that's usefully organised. They need to be cheap to run, but not feel so cheap inside that the prospect of spending your day in one fills you with dread. And while practicality is more important than performance here, the best medium vans need to be able to haul you and your goods up to motorway speeds without any fuss. Any van which can feel engaging through corners will impress us, too.

And while combustion power still rules the roost, there are an increasing number of electric medium vans to choose from too, which we've covered in our best electric vans feature.

Our experienced team of van reviewers have spent hundreds of hours behind the wheel of every medium-sized van in the UK, assessing them in all of the key areas which matter to van buyers. We've driven them on public roads, and back-to-back against key rivals at our private test track.



The result is this list, where we're naming the best medium-sized vans, as well as the model we think you should avoid. Remember that if any of the vans here take your fancy, you can click through to our full reviews to read more about them. We've also answered some of the most common questions about medium-sized van ownership at the bottom of this page.

