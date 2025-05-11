Complete the 2025 What Car? Reliability survey >>

Best plug-in hybrid cars 2025 – best and worst PHEVs named

Plug-in hybrid cars can reduce fuel consumption to an absolute minimum, but which models are the best all-rounders and which ones should you avoid?...

11 May 2025
If you have the ability to charge up at home or at work and want to take advantage of lower running costs – but don't want an electric car – then a plug-in hybrid is the next best thing.

These models benefit from having both a traditional combustion engine and an electric motor, meaning you can drive for a substantial distance using electric power alone, but have the reassurance of a petrol or diesel engine for longer trips or when your battery is running low. 

Plug-in hybrid cars also make a lot of sense for company car drivers, too, where their long electric ranges and low CO2 emissions make for tax-friendly monthly costs.

There have never been a wider array of plug-in hybrid cars to choose from, but our expert team and they have spent hundreds hours behind the wheel of every plug-in hybrid on the market. We've focussed on the areas which matter most to buyers, reviewing each car's performance, practicality, comfort, running costs and more both on public roads, and back-to-back against key rivals at our private test track.

The result is this comprehensive list of the best plug-in hybrid cars you can buy. You can read more about each car, search for the best new car deals or leasing offers, or even searched for a used example. We've also named the plug-in hybrid which we think you should avoid, and answered some of the most common questions about plug-in hybrid cars at the bottom of this page.

Please note that the prices you see here will in some cases reflect the non-hybrid version of the car – we've noted the prices for hybrid versions as of the time of writing alongside each model where that's the case.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

