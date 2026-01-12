The Best plug-in hybrid cars in 2026 – best and worst PHEVs named

Best plug-in hybrid cars 2026 – best and worst PHEVs named

If you have the ability to charge up at home or at work and want to take advantage of lower running costs – but don't want an electric car – then a plug-in hybrid is the next best thing.

These models benefit from having both a traditional combustion engine and an electric motor, meaning you can drive for a substantial distance using electric power alone, but have the reassurance of a petrol or diesel engine for longer trips or when your battery is running low.

Plug-in hybrid cars also make a lot of sense for company car drivers, too, where their long electric ranges and low CO2 emissions make for tax-friendly monthly costs.

There have never been a wider array of plug-in hybrid cars to choose from, but our expert team and they have spent hundreds hours behind the wheel of every plug-in hybrid on the market. We've focussed on the areas which matter most to buyers, reviewing each car's performance, practicality, comfort, running costs and more both on public roads, and back-to-back against key rivals at our private test track.

The result is this comprehensive list of the best plug-in hybrid cars you can buy. You can read more about each car, search for the best new car deals or leasing offers, or even searched for a used example. We've also named the plug-in hybrid which we think you should avoid, and answered some of the most common questions about plug-in hybrid cars at the bottom of this page.

Please note that the prices you see here will in some cases reflect the non-hybrid version of the car – we've noted the prices for hybrid versions as of the time of writing alongside each model where that's the case.

