Best small electric SUVs 2025 – the practical EVs to keep your family moving

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When the first electric cars began to appear on UK roads, they took the form of traditional family hatchbacks. These days, however, the number of electric cars has grown exponentially, and that means there are more new models than ever to choose from – which makes sorting the bright sparks from the loose connections harder than ever.

Indeed, the number of electric SUVs available to buyers has reached a point where we can separate them out into small electric SUVs and the rest. And if you've got a growing family but like the idea of going electric, this is a class of car where you're going to be looking.

We class a small electric SUV as being one which measures less than 4400mm in length. And while that means that some of our favourite electric SUVs overall, such as the BMW iX3 and Skoda Enyaq, don't appear on this list, you'll still find plenty of practical electric models.

To find the best small electric SUVs, our experienced team of expert road testers have spent thousands of hours behind the wheel of every vehicle on the market, assessing them not only on public roads, but also back-to-back against key rivals at our private test track. They've put every car through its paces in all of the areas which matter to car buyers, from performance to practicality, and from reliability to running costs.

The rest of all that testing is the list you see here, where we've named the 10 best small electric SUVs you can buy. If any of the cars here take your fancy, then you can read more about them in our in-depth reviews. You can also click through to our free New Car Deals service to see the latest discounts. And since no list of the best small electric SUVs is complete without also naming the worst model in the class, we've also done that.

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