Best small SUVs in 2026 and the one to avoid – tried and tested

Best small SUVs 2026 and the one to avoid – tried and tested

So far in 2026, eight of the top 10 best-selling new cars have been SUVs, and of those, a good number are small SUVs. And it's easy to see why lots of buyers are flocking to own them, because with their go-anywhere looks and potential for low running costs, these could be the ultimate companion for growing families.

Plenty of small SUVs offer the kind of high-up driving position which lots of buyers look for, but the best are also good to drive and family friendly. Plus, there are a growing number which offer electric or hybrid power alongside traditional combustion options. And with more options to choose from than ever before, finding the best small SUV could be a hard task.

Or at least it would be if our experienced team of toad testers weren't here to help – fortunately, they are, and they've spent countless hours testing every small SUV on the market, looking at everything from performance to practicality, and reliability to running costs. We've tested each small SUV not only on public roads, but also back-to-back against key rivals at our private test track.

In this list, then, you'll find our picks for the best small SUVs you can buy, and you can find out more about each model by clicking the links through to our in-depth reviews. You can also see the latest discounts via our free New Car Deals service. We've also named the small SUV which we think you should avoid, and answered some of the most commonly asked questions about small SUVs at the bottom of this page.

