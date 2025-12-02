Best used electric SUVs for less than £20,000 – bargain EVs reviewed and rated

Electric SUVs were once hugely expensive things, but they’re becoming a bit of a used car bargain. You see, there are a lot of them to choose from on the forecourts, with examples available from almost every car brand.

This means there’s an electric SUV for almost every need, whether you're after something small or large, practical or luxurious, and all of them come with confidence-inspiring ranges.

Here, we’ve taken into account such factors as pricing, practicality and range, as well as charge speeds, reliability and comfort, to decide our rankings. If any of the cars on this list tempt you, you can find out more about them in our used car reviews, or you could even take a look at our used car classifieds, where you could even put one of them on your driveway.

