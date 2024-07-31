Best used Volvos
Cars are complicated machines, but Volvos are blessed with Swedish common sense. Here are the top 10 Volvos you can buy used...
Volvo used to be synonymous with the boxy estate car, but those days have since faded. Today, the brand has the vast majority of its chips on SUVs (as many car makers do). Its keen focus on practicality and safety is yet to waver, mind you.
Our full top 10 list contains estate cars, executive cars, family cars and more, though.
Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile
Best small electric cars 2024 - the top 10, plus one to avoid
Think going electric has to be expensive? Well, the best small EVs prove otherwise, but which models are we talking about, and which one should you avoid at all costs?
Used Tesla Model 3 long-term test
The used Tesla Model 3 won lots of What Car? accolades when it was new, but what's it like as a secondhand vehicle? We're living with one to find out