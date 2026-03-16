The Best coupé SUVs in 2026 – tried, tested and rated

Best coupé SUVs 2025 – tried, tested and rated

Image 1 of 22

Lots of us are buying SUVs of all shapes and sizes right now, and such vehicles make up many of the cars you'll find among Britain's best-selling new cars. If you'd like to mix the family friendly practicality of an SUV with the style of a coupé, though, you need to look for a coupé-SUV. There are now more of these to choose from than ever before, which makes sorting the best from the rest a bit of a mission.

To make it onto our list of the best coupé-SUVs, a car must not lose practicality at the expense of style. Indeed, as well as head-turning looks, we're searching for cars which offer lashings of equipment, a well-finished interior, and the sort of elevated driving position which buyers look for in an SUV. We also want a good driving experience which strikes a fine balance between comfort and agility, as well as sensible running costs.

Our experienced team of road testers have spent hundreds of hours behind the wheel of every coupé-SUV on the market, driving them both on public roads, and back-to-back against key rivals at our private test track. The result of that testing is the list you see here, where we've ranked our 10 favourite coupé-SUVs, and named the model we think you should avoid.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile