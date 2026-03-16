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The Best coupé SUVs in 2026 – tried, tested and rated
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The Best coupé SUVs in 2026 – tried, tested and rated

The best coupé SUVs are sleek yet practical, comfortable and enjoyable to drive. Here we count down the best - and the worst...

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by
Darren Moss
Published16 March 2026
Best coupé SUVs 2025 – tried, tested and rated
Best coupé SUVs 2025
Ferrari Purosangue front cornering
Ferrari Purosangue dashboard
Citroën ë-C4 front right driving
Citroën ë-C4 dashboard
Audi Q8 front right driving
Audi Q8 interior dashboard
Range Rover Velar front cornering
Range Rover Velar dashboard
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron front cornering
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron interior dashboard
VW Taigo front right driving
VW Taigo dashboard
Audi Q5 Sportback front cornering
Audi Q5 Sportback dashboard
BMW X6 M Competition front right driving
BMW X6 M Competition interior dashboard
Smart #3 front cornering
Smart #3 test drive
Porsche Cayenne Coupé front right driving
Porsche Cayenne Coupé dashboard
Ford Mustang Mach-E front right driving
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Lots of us are buying SUVs of all shapes and sizes right now, and such vehicles make up many of the cars you'll find among Britain's best-selling new cars. If you'd like to mix the family friendly practicality of an SUV with the style of a coupé, though, you need to look for a coupé-SUV. There are now more of these to choose from than ever before, which makes sorting the best from the rest a bit of a mission.

To make it onto our list of the best coupé-SUVs, a car must not lose practicality at the expense of style. Indeed, as well as head-turning looks, we're searching for cars which offer lashings of equipment, a well-finished interior, and the sort of elevated driving position which buyers look for in an SUV. We also want a good driving experience which strikes a fine balance between comfort and agility, as well as sensible running costs.

Our experienced team of road testers have spent hundreds of hours behind the wheel of every coupé-SUV on the market, driving them both on public roads, and back-to-back against key rivals at our private test track. The result of that testing is the list you see here, where we've ranked our 10 favourite coupé-SUVs, and named the model we think you should avoid. 

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