Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Home
Slideshow
Best executive cars 2025 – top saloons tested and rated, plus the one to avoid
slideshow

Best executive cars 2025 – top saloons tested and rated, plus the one to avoid

Great executive cars are comfortable, classy and well equipped, yet also cheap to run. Here we name the best 10 executive cars on sale in the UK – plus one we recommend avoiding...

Author Avatar
by
Darren Moss
Published16 November 2025
Best executive cars 2025 – top saloons tested and rated, plus the one to avoid
Best executive cars 2024
Audi A5 front cornering
Stuart Milne test driving Audi A5
Hyundai Ioniq 6 front right driving
Hyundai Ioniq 6 interior dashboard
VW ID 7 front cornering
VW ID 7 dashboard
BMW i5 front cornering
Steve Huntingford test driving BMW i5
Skoda Superb front cornering
Skoda Superb dashboard
BMW i4 front right driving
BMW i4 dashboard
Mercedes C-Class front right driving
Mercedes C-Class dashboard
BMW 3 Series front right driving
George Hill test driving BMW 3 Series
Mercedes E-Class front right driving
Mercedes E-Class interior dashboard
Tesla Model 3 front right driving
Tesla Model 3 dashboard
Genesis G70 front cornering
Image 1 of 22

The executive car park has never looked more diverse – not only are there traditional petrol and diesel-powered saloons to consider, but there are also a growing number of plug-in hybrid and electric options. And for savvy company car drivers looking to take advantage of substantial Benefit-in-Kind tax savings, the latter are well worth looking at.

The best executive cars need to be more than just cheap to run, though. They also need to be comfortable, with high-quality interiors and the latest driver aids to make driving big distances as easy as stepping into the office. And speaking of the office, the best executive cars should also allow you to keep in touch with colleagues seamlessly, through an infotainment system that's easy to get along with.

We're also looking for executive cars which are good to drive, with agile handling, potent performance and a ride which can soak up the worst lumps and bumps from battered British roads.

Our expert team of road testers have spent hundreds of hours behind the wheel of every new executive car, assessing them both on public roads, and back-to-back against key rivals at our private test track. The result of all that testing is the list you see here, where we've ranked the best executive cars – and named the one we think isn't worth your time.

We've also answered some of the most common questions around executive car ownership at the bottom of this page. Remember, if any of the new cars you see here take your fancy, you can click the links through to our in-depth reviews to learn more about each car. You can also see the latest executive car discounts available through our New Car Deals service.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

If you're in the market for a company car, then we've rated those separately.

News and advice
Executive reliability header alfa romeo giulia bmw m3
Feature

What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable executive cars

Skoda Superb Estate front right driving
Advice

How to calculate company car tax PLUS official BIK tax rates from 2025 to 2030

Peugeot 408 front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Lease a Peugeot 408 from £253 per month

BMW i3 rendering
News

2026 electric BMW 3 Series previewed ahead of launch

Used Tesla Model 3
Awards

Used Car of the Year Awards: Executive cars

A silver coloured car with crash damage to the doors
Advice

Fleet cars: What is fair wear and tear for a company car?

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2025

IPSOIMPACTREPORT