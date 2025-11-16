Best executive cars 2025 – top saloons tested and rated, plus the one to avoid

The executive car park has never looked more diverse – not only are there traditional petrol and diesel-powered saloons to consider, but there are also a growing number of plug-in hybrid and electric options. And for savvy company car drivers looking to take advantage of substantial Benefit-in-Kind tax savings, the latter are well worth looking at.

The best executive cars need to be more than just cheap to run, though. They also need to be comfortable, with high-quality interiors and the latest driver aids to make driving big distances as easy as stepping into the office. And speaking of the office, the best executive cars should also allow you to keep in touch with colleagues seamlessly, through an infotainment system that's easy to get along with.

We're also looking for executive cars which are good to drive, with agile handling, potent performance and a ride which can soak up the worst lumps and bumps from battered British roads.

Our expert team of road testers have spent hundreds of hours behind the wheel of every new executive car, assessing them both on public roads, and back-to-back against key rivals at our private test track. The result of all that testing is the list you see here, where we've ranked the best executive cars – and named the one we think isn't worth your time.



We've also answered some of the most common questions around executive car ownership at the bottom of this page. Remember, if any of the new cars you see here take your fancy, you can click the links through to our in-depth reviews to learn more about each car. You can also see the latest executive car discounts available through our New Car Deals service.

If you're in the market for a company car, then we've rated those separately.