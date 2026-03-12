Tell us how reliable your car has been and you could win a prize >>

Home
Slideshow
Best hybrid SUVs in 2026 – reviewed, rated and ranked
slideshow

Best hybrid SUVs in 2026 – reviewed, rated and ranked

Sales of SUVs and hybrids are booming, making hybrid SUVs some of the most desirable cars around. But which of them are best ones to go for and which are best avoided?...

Author Avatar
by
Darren Moss
Published12 March 2026
Best hybrid SUVs 2025 – reviewed, rated and ranked
Best hybrid SUVs 2025
Honda CR-V front cornering
Lawrence Cheung test driving Honda CR-V
Lexus RX front cornering
Lexus RX test drive
Ford Kuga front left driving
George Hill test driving Ford Kuga
Hyundai Tucson front cornering
Hyundai Tucson dashboard
Lexus NX front cornering
Lexus NX dashboard
Range Rover Evoque front cornering
Range Rover Evoque dashboard
Range Rover Sport front cornering
Range Rover Sport test drive
Hyundai Santa Fe front cornering
Hyundai Santa Fe dashboard
Kia Sportage front left driving
Kia Sportage dashboard
Mercedes GLC front driving
Mercedes GLC interior dashboard
Image 1 of 21

These days, it pays to choose hybrid power if you're in the market for a new SUV. For one thing, if you choose to run one as a company car, you'll pay less in monthly Benefit-in-Kind tax than you would for a purely petrol or diesel alternative. For another thing, because hybrid cars have both a combustion engine and an electric motor, your running costs should tumble – especially if you mainly drive in the city, where the electric power can be deployed more often.

The good news is that there are now more hybrid SUVs to choose from than ever before, ranging from small SUV options right the way up to luxury models and seven-seaters. This is a double-edged sword, though, because it means that deciding on which hybrid SUV is right for you can be a tricky business. Let's take a look at the cars we would choose: 

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Jaecoo 8 front driving
News

New Jaecoo 8 is a seven-seat SUV set to take on the Hyundai Santa Fe

Blue Nissan Micra static front quarter
Best of

Cheapest electric cars: the UK's 10 most affordable EVs ranked

Kia Sportage front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Lease a Kia Sportage PHEV from £268 per month

Porsche Cayenne S Electric front driving
News

New £100k Porsche Cayenne S Electric revealed with 657bhp

Alpine A110 with Alpine racing car
News

New Alpine A110 to go electric and be offered as a convertible

Dacia Striker front dynamic
News

Dacia Striker: here’s your first look at the new sub-£22k hybrid SUV

Also consider

Spinner