Best luxury SUVs in 2026 – and the ones to avoid
Best luxury SUVs in 2026 – and the ones to avoid

The best luxury SUVs are as practical as they are classy and as desirable as they are relaxing to drive. Here we count down the top 10 – and reveal the one to avoid...

Author Avatar
by
Darren Moss
Published09 March 2026
Best luxury SUVs 2025 – and the ones to avoid
Best luxury SUVs 2024
Rolls-Royce Cullinan front
Rolls-Royce Cullinan dashboard
Bentley Bentayga front cornering
Bentley Bentayga dashboard
Volvo EX90 front right driving
Dan Jones test driving Volvo EX90
Range Rover front cornering
Darren Moss road testing Range Rover
BMW iX front right driving
BMW iX dashboard
Land Rover Defender front right driving
Stuart Milne test driving Land Rover Defender
Blue BMW X5 front cornering
BMW X5 interior dashboard
Audi Q7 2023 driving
Audi Q7 interior dashboard
Range Rover Sport front cornering
Range Rover Sport test drive
BMW X7 front driving
Dan Jones test driving BMW X7
Jeep Grand Cherokee front cornering
Image 1 of 22

Whether you're attending a movie premiere, wafting along to your next business meeting, or simply doing the school run, a luxury SUV is a hugely appealing proposition. In this class we're looking for sumptuous comfort, class-leading space for both passengers and luggage, and instant showroom appeal from an interior filled with high-quality materials and the latest technology.

To earn a space on this list, a luxury SUV must do all of the above. But we're also loking for the best to be engaging to drive – whether it's powered by a combustion engine, hybrid power, or even if it's fully electric – plus running costs which won't be ruinous. 

To sort the best from the rest, our experienced team of road testers have spent thousands of hours behind the wheel of every luxury SUV on the market, assessing them both on public roads, and back-to-back against key rivals at our private test track. The end result of that testing is the list you see here, where we're naming the best luxury SUVs.

To help guide you through the plethora of options, we've detailed 10 of our luxury SUV favourites on this page. And if any of them take your fancy, you can click the links to learn more about any of them in our in-depth reviews. We've also named the luxury SUV we think you should avoid, and answered some of the most common questions about luxury SUV ownership at the bottom of this page.

