Best luxury SUVs in 2026 – and the ones to avoid

Best luxury SUVs 2025 – and the ones to avoid

Image 1 of 22

Whether you're attending a movie premiere, wafting along to your next business meeting, or simply doing the school run, a luxury SUV is a hugely appealing proposition. In this class we're looking for sumptuous comfort, class-leading space for both passengers and luggage, and instant showroom appeal from an interior filled with high-quality materials and the latest technology.

To earn a space on this list, a luxury SUV must do all of the above. But we're also loking for the best to be engaging to drive – whether it's powered by a combustion engine, hybrid power, or even if it's fully electric – plus running costs which won't be ruinous.

To sort the best from the rest, our experienced team of road testers have spent thousands of hours behind the wheel of every luxury SUV on the market, assessing them both on public roads, and back-to-back against key rivals at our private test track. The end result of that testing is the list you see here, where we're naming the best luxury SUVs.

To help guide you through the plethora of options, we've detailed 10 of our luxury SUV favourites on this page. And if any of them take your fancy, you can click the links to learn more about any of them in our in-depth reviews. We've also named the luxury SUV we think you should avoid, and answered some of the most common questions about luxury SUV ownership at the bottom of this page.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile