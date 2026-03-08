Best used electric cars for less than £15,000 – cheap EVs reviewed and rated

The new Dacia Spring may be something of a bargain at £15,000, but did you know that the average price of a new electric car (EV) is £50,000?

Now, before you set up shop in the Cayman Islands or put that kidney on eBay, first consider the thousands of used electric cars out there. With a Spring-like budget of just £15,000, you'll see used electric cars and electric SUVs of many shapes and sizes.

We've put together a list of our top 10 favourites, and you can find out more about them via our used reviews and deals. If you want to delve even deeper or find another used electric car, you can check out our used car pages.

