Best used electric cars for less than £15,000 – cheap EVs reviewed and rated
slideshow

Best used electric cars for less than £15,000 – cheap EVs reviewed and rated

A brand new Dacia Spring electric car costs just £15,000, but what could you buy on the used market for the same money? Here's our top 10...

Author Avatar
by
George Hill
Published08 March 2026
Best used electric cars for less than £15,000 – cheap EVs reviewed and rated
Best used electric cars for less than £15,000
Used Nissan Leaf 2018-2024 front cornering red
Used Nissan Leaf 2018-2024 interior dashboard
Fiat 500 electric 2022 front cornering
Used Fiat 500 Electric 2021-present interior dashboard
Mini Electric 2022 front right tracking
Mini Electric 2022 interior dashboard
Used Hyundai Kona Electric 2018-2023 front corner
Used Hyundai Kona Electric 2018-2023 dashboard
Used Renault Zoe 2013-2024 front driving
Used Renault Zoe 2013-2024 interior
Used MG5 EV front right driving
Used MG5 interior dashboard
Used Peugeot e-208 front
Used Peugeot e-208 dashboard
Used Volkswagen ID 3 2020-present front cornering white
Used Volkswagen ID 3 2020-present interior dashboard
Used Kia e-Niro 2019-2022 front cornering
Used Kia e-Niro 2019-2022 dashboard
Used Tesla Model 3 2019-present front cornering
Used Tesla Model 3 2019-present interior
Image 1 of 21

The new Dacia Spring may be something of a bargain at £15,000, but did you know that the average price of a new electric car (EV) is £50,000?

Now, before you set up shop in the Cayman Islands or put that kidney on eBay, first consider the thousands of used electric cars out there. With a Spring-like budget of just £15,000, you'll see used electric cars and electric SUVs of many shapes and sizes.

We've put together a list of our top 10 favourites, and you can find out more about them via our used reviews and deals. If you want to delve even deeper or find another used electric car, you can check out our used car pages.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

