Dacia Spring confirmed as UK’s cheapest electric car

Despite recent wet weather, spring is most certainly in the air for EV buyers, because the Dacia Spring is officially the cheapest brand-new electric car on sale.

The Spring’s £14,995 starting price undercuts the cheapest BYD Dolphin by £15,200, the Fiat 500 Electric by £13,200 and the MG4 by £12,000. Only the Citroën Ami is cheaper, but that model is classed as a quadricycle rather than a car, and its 46-mile range and 28mph top speed limits appeal.

While the Spring is smaller than the BYD and MG, it has a more spacious interior than the Citroën and Fiat. It is able to travel 137 miles on a charge under official figures. Its small 26.8kWh battery can charge from 20% to full in four hours from a 7kW home wallbox, or from 20% to 80% using a 30kW fast charger in 45 minutes; faster than the Ami, but slower than the rest of its rivals.