In association with Nissan LEAF
Dacia Spring confirmed as UK’s cheapest electric car
New Dacia Spring electric hatchback costs half the price of other affordable electric cars...
Despite recent wet weather, spring is most certainly in the air for EV buyers, because the Dacia Spring is officially the cheapest brand-new electric car on sale.
The Spring’s £14,995 starting price undercuts the cheapest BYD Dolphin by £15,200, the Fiat 500 Electric by £13,200 and the MG4 by £12,000. Only the Citroën Ami is cheaper, but that model is classed as a quadricycle rather than a car, and its 46-mile range and 28mph top speed limits appeal.
While the Spring is smaller than the BYD and MG, it has a more spacious interior than the Citroën and Fiat. It is able to travel 137 miles on a charge under official figures. Its small 26.8kWh battery can charge from 20% to full in four hours from a 7kW home wallbox, or from 20% to 80% using a 30kW fast charger in 45 minutes; faster than the Ami, but slower than the rest of its rivals.
Buyers who place a £99 deposit to pre-order their Spring online will receive £250 towards public charging or a home wallbox charger. These cars will be delivered in October.
Two motors are available, producing 45bhp and 60bhp respectively. The low-power motor is only available in entry-level Expression trim, while the more powerful versions come in both Expression and Extreme trims.
Expression models feature a 7.0in digital instrument display, an audio system with USB inputs, cruise control, rear parking sensors and manual air-conditioning. Extreme models add a 10in touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus bi-directional charging which means the car can be used as a power source for external appliances.
Unlike the cheaper Citroën Ami quadricycle, the Spring means the latest regulations for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). That means a more advanced emergency braking, traffic sign recognition with speed alert and rear park assist are among the features fitted as standard.
When we drove the Spring several months ago, we found the interior quality lagging behind its more expensive rivals but were more impressed with the space on offer. On the road, its lethargic performance – the small-motor model takes 19.1sec to accelerate from 0-62mph – and so-so refinement means it’s far better suited to round-towing driving than long-distance motorway trips.
Dacia Spring prices
- Dacia Spring Expression Electric 45 - £14,995
- Dacia Spring Expression Electric 65 - £15,995
- Dacia Spring Extreme Electric 65 - £16,995
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more: Best electric cars >>
Best electric cars 2024 – the EVs to buy and those to avoid
Sales of electric cars are booming, and no wonder: the best are quiet, cheap to run and smooth to drive. But which are the brightest sparks – and which are the loose connections?
MG 4 XPower long term test
The MG 4 offers great value in cheaper guises, but this XPower version promises to add hot hatch fun to the mix. We're living with one to see if it delivers