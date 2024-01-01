Used test: Porsche Taycan vs Tesla Model 3 practicality

You shouldn't struggle for space in the front of either the Porsche Taycan or Tesla Model 3 , but if you're very tall, take note of the Taycan having more head and leg room.

In the rear, both of these cars offer up the same amount of head room – the Model 3 has a little bit more leg room, though. In Porsche's infinite pursuit of charging its customers extra for every feature under the sun, the Taycan doesn't get a middle seat, unless the original owner forked up some cash – fortunately, many did.

Similarly, the 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats featured on our test car was also an optional extra. The Model 3’s rear seats split in a 60/40 arrangement and you can't opt for a more practical 40/20/40 split should you want it.

The Taycan's rear boot is plenty big enough for a buggy or a set of golf clubs. There's another luggage compartment under the bonnet, which is easily big enough for a carry-on case. The Model 3 is a similar story, but there's more space to play with – enough for three extra carry-on suitcases between its front and rear boots.