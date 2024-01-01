Used test: Porsche Taycan vs Tesla Model 3 costs

As of writing, a three-year-old Porsche Taycan 4S Performance Battery Plus will set you back around £51,000, while a year-old Tesla Model 3 Performance will cost you around £41,000.

On PCP finance, we were quoted £730 per month for the Taycan and that's on a 36-month basis, also including a £10,000 deposit and an annual mileage limit of 10,000. On those same terms, we were quoted £525 per month for the Model 3.

Our data predicts the Taycan to lose £12,025 of its current value over the next three years, while the Model 3 is set to lose £15,450 of its value.