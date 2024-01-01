In partnership with Autotrader
Used test: Porsche Taycan vs Tesla Model 3 costs
The Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model 3 are two class leaders, so what happens when we pit them against each other – and as used buys?...
Buying and owning
Costs, equipment, reliability, safety and security
As of writing, a three-year-old Porsche Taycan 4S Performance Battery Plus will set you back around £51,000, while a year-old Tesla Model 3 Performance will cost you around £41,000.
On PCP finance, we were quoted £730 per month for the Taycan and that's on a 36-month basis, also including a £10,000 deposit and an annual mileage limit of 10,000. On those same terms, we were quoted £525 per month for the Model 3.
Our data predicts the Taycan to lose £12,025 of its current value over the next three years, while the Model 3 is set to lose £15,450 of its value.
The Model 3 Performance sits in the highest insurance group possible, that being 50. This puts insuring it at around £1195. The Taycan 4S, also a resident of insurance group 50, is the same story.
Buying a Model 3 gives you access to Tesla’s Supercharger network, allowing you to charge the battery (from 10-80%) in less than 30 minutes. You have to pay each time, but the price is reasonable and the network is more extensive and reliable than any other.
If you go for a 4S and seek out the Performance Battery Plus version, the maximum charging rate increases from 225kW to 270kW, potentially allowing you to charge from 10-80% in around 20 minutes. Unfortunately, there are very few public charging locations capable of delivering 270kW in the UK – a Tesla Supercharger charges at 250kW, by the way. You're much more likely to come across a 100kW charger, which can deliver a 10-80% charge in around 40 minutes.
The Taycan performed poorly in our 2023 What Car? Reliability Survey, placing last out of 20 cars in the electric car class. If it's any consolation, the air-con and infotainment system were the main trouble spots, rather than anything more serious. The Model 3 came eighth. As brands, Tesla ranked 10th out of 32 manufacturers featured, while Porsche came 20th.
During safety testing conducted by the independent experts at Euro NCAP, the Model 3 and Taycan both received the maximum five-star rating.
Alternatives
The BMW i4 is a five-star alternative to a Tesla Model 3. The eDrive40 version has a great range – in a summer real-range test, it went 316 miles before running out of juice – and it offers a more refined driving experience. It can't quite match the Model 3 for sheer pace, though, with the eDrive40's 0-62mph time being 5.7sec.
Underneath the Porsche Taycan's skin, you'll find much of the same mechanical make-up that the Audi E-tron GT was built on. The E-tron GT isn't quite as sharp on the road, with its focus leaning more towards long-distance comfort. However, it's still good to drive, plus you'll get the excellent 93kWh battery from the Taycan Performance Battery Plus with any E-tron GT variant you choose.
<< Previous | Next: Our verdict >>
Page 4 of 5
The Best electric cars in 2023
Sales of electric cars are booming, and no wonder: the best are quiet, cheap to run and smooth to drive. But which are the brightest sparks – and which are the loose connections?
BMW i5 long-term test
Does the electric version of BMW’s latest 5 Series executive saloon impress as much as the larger and pricier i7? We're living with an i5 to find out