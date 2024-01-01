LATEST DEALS:

Used test: Porsche Taycan vs Tesla Model 3 interiors
The Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model 3 are two class leaders, so what happens when we pit them against each other – and as used buys?...

Porsche Taycan 2021 dashboard
Published01 January 2024
Interiors

Driving position, visibility, build quality

The driving position inside our Porsche Taycan is spot on. You sit low and snug, while the steering wheel and pedals line up nicely with your body for a suitably sporty feel. The supportive yet comfortable driver’s seat has eight-way, electric adjustment. Our test car had the optional-from-new 14-way power adjustment, including for lumbar support.

You sit higher inside the Tesla Model 3. It's no SUV, but if you've sat inside a Taycan and thought it's too close to the ground, the Model 3 will better suit you. Its pedals and steering wheel also line up rather well with the driver. The ‘vegan leather’ front seats in the Model 3 are comfy enough when you’re going in a straight line, and they have full electric adjustment, but they could do with a bit more support around the sides and shoulders to hold you in position through corners.

Tesla Model 3 interior

Both of these cars have fairly thick pillars all round and shallow rear screens, so they aren't the easiest cars to see out of, especially in tight car parks. However, there's plenty of help on offer. The Model 3 will show you a 360-degree view of your surroundings on its centre screen, while the Taycan has front and rear parking sensors. If the original owner paid £480 extra, the Taycan got a rear-view camera, too.

We’ve been critical of the quality of Teslas in the past, but things seem to have improved. The Model 3 feels well screwed together inside and the exterior panel gaps are fairly consistent. The interior design is very minimalist in both (you’ll either like that or you won’t), but the materials they’re made with feel fairly upmarket. Don’t expect to be blown away, though. The steering wheel and those ‘vegan’ seats are very obviously trimmed in plastic.

The Taycan remains far superior in terms of interior fit and finish, though. As tested, it has an optional-from-new ‘extended leather’ interior giving it an uplift in luxury. Even without that, the Taycan’s interior is beautifully executed and everything feels bolted together impeccably.

Infotainment systems

Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan 2021 interior infotainment

Next to the Taycan's 16.8in digital instrument panel is a 10.9in infotainment screen, and below that is an 8.4in screen that controls the air-con functions. It’s tricky to operate the lower touchscreen without contorting your arm, and it’s easy to trigger something by mistake when you’re resting your elbow on the central armrest. The Taycan's infotainment system is rather complicated, too, with quite convoluted menus spread across the upper and lower screens. At least the screens are sharp and snappy in their responses. The standard stereo sounds okay; a 14-speaker Bose upgrade was a £956 option, as is a 21-speaker Burmester system that’s excellent but demanded £4200 when new. The Taycan comes with Apple CarPlay phone mirroring, but there's no Android Auto. 

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 infotainment

The Model 3 has a 15.0in, landscape-orientated touchscreen. It’s intuitive to use, and while some of the smaller icons can be a bit tricky to hit accurately while you’re driving, the screen responds quickly to inputs. Sound quality from the standard audio system is impressive; that’s fortunate, because there’s no option to upgrade it. The only annoying thing is there’s no Android Auto or Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring.

<< Previous | Next: How practical are they? >>

Page 2 of 5

