Used test: Porsche Taycan vs Tesla Model 3 interiors

We’ve been critical of the quality of Teslas in the past, but things seem to have improved. The Model 3 feels well screwed together inside and the exterior panel gaps are fairly consistent. The interior design is very minimalist in both (you’ll either like that or you won’t), but the materials they’re made with feel fairly upmarket. Don’t expect to be blown away, though. The steering wheel and those ‘vegan’ seats are very obviously trimmed in plastic.

The Taycan remains far superior in terms of interior fit and finish, though. As tested, it has an optional-from-new ‘extended leather’ interior giving it an uplift in luxury. Even without that, the Taycan’s interior is beautifully executed and everything feels bolted together impeccably.

Infotainment systems

Porsche Taycan