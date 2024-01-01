In partnership with Autotrader
Used test: Porsche Taycan vs Tesla Model 3 verdict
The Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model 3 are two class leaders, so what happens when we pit them against each other – and as used buys?...
Our verdict
The Porsche Taycan is a very enticing prospect and for good reason. The driving experience is stellar, with a near-faultless ride and handling balance that's noticeably better than the Tesla Model 3's (still respectable) one. It's a similar story in regards to its luxurious interior.
The Taycan has a big strike against it, though, and that's reliability. Its incredibly poor rating in our latest survey stunts it greatly here – it's hard to recommend a car that's known to cause owners so much trouble. Its higher price and older age don't do it any favours either.
The Model 3 is a great car and the safer choice here, furthered by its superior range and better practicality as well. It crosses the finish line in first.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
1st – Tesla Model 3
For Longer range; more standard kit; cheaper to buy (outright or PCP); Tesla Supercharger network
Against Harsher ride; noisier; good but not great to drive; less luxurious interior
What Car? says 5 stars out of 5
Tesla Model 3 review >>
Tesla Model 3 car deals >>
2nd – Porsche Taycan
For Sensational speed and handling; very quiet cruising; more comfortable; superb interior
Against More expensive; older; fiddly touchscreens; troublesome reliability
What Car? says 4 stars out of 5
Used Porsche Taycan buying guide >>
Used Porsche Taycans for sale >>
Specifications: Tesla Model 3 Long Range
Engine Two electric motors
Power 434bhp (est)
Torque 364lb ft
Gearbox Single-speed automatic, 4WD
0-60mph 4.4sec
Top speed 145mph
Real-world range 276 miles
Official range 374 miles
Efficiency on test 3.7 miles/kWh
Maximum charging rate 250kW
7kW home wallbox (0-100%) 12hr
Rapid charger, peak rate (10-80%) 27min
Specifications: Porsche Taycan 4S Performance Battery Plus
Engine Two electric motors
Power 563bhp (in overboost)
Torque 479Ib ft (in overboost)
Gearbox 2-spd automatic
0-60mph 3.6sec
Top speed 155mph
Real-world range 234 miles
Official range 288 miles
Efficiency on test 2.8 miles/kWh
Maximum charging rate 270kW
7kW home wallbox (0-100%) 13.5hr
Rapid charger, peak rate (10-80%) 20min
<< Previous | Read more: Best electric cars 2023 >>
Page 5 of 5
Top 10 longest electric car ranges
Electric cars now suit more drivers than ever, but which models have the longest ranges of all? These are the 10 best, all of which can do more than 300 miles on a charge
BMW i5 long-term test
Does the electric version of BMW’s latest 5 Series executive saloon impress as much as the larger and pricier i7? We're living with an i5 to find out