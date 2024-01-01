LATEST DEALS:

Used test: Porsche Taycan vs Tesla Model 3 verdict
The Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model 3 are two class leaders, so what happens when we pit them against each other – and as used buys?...

Published01 January 2024
Our verdict

The Porsche Taycan is a very enticing prospect and for good reason. The driving experience is stellar, with a near-faultless ride and handling balance that's noticeably better than the Tesla Model 3's (still respectable) one. It's a similar story in regards to its luxurious interior. 

The Taycan has a big strike against it, though, and that's reliability. Its incredibly poor rating in our latest survey stunts it greatly here – it's hard to recommend a car that's known to cause owners so much trouble. Its higher price and older age don't do it any favours either. 

The Model 3 is a great car and the safer choice here, furthered by its superior range and better practicality as well. It crosses the finish line in first. 

1st – Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 2022 front

For Longer range; more standard kit; cheaper to buy (outright or PCP); Tesla Supercharger network
Against Harsher ride; noisier; good but not great to drive; less luxurious interior

5 stars out of 5

2nd – Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan 2021 front cornering

For Sensational speed and handling; very quiet cruising; more comfortable; superb interior
Against More expensive; older; fiddly touchscreens; troublesome reliability

4 stars out of 5

Specifications: Tesla Model 3 Long Range

Engine Two electric motors
Power 434bhp (est)
Torque 364lb ft
Gearbox Single-speed automatic, 4WD
0-60mph 4.4sec
Top speed 145mph
Real-world range 276 miles
Official range 374 miles
Efficiency on test 3.7 miles/kWh
Maximum charging rate 250kW
7kW home wallbox (0-100%) 12hr 
Rapid charger, peak rate (10-80%) 27min

Specifications: Porsche Taycan 4S Performance Battery Plus

Engine Two electric motors
Power 563bhp (in overboost)
Torque 479Ib ft (in overboost)
Gearbox 2-spd automatic
0-60mph 3.6sec
Top speed 155mph
Real-world range 234 miles
Official range 288 miles
Efficiency on test 2.8 miles/kWh
Maximum charging rate 270kW
7kW home wallbox (0-100%) 13.5hr
Rapid charger, peak rate (10-80%) 20min

Page 5 of 5

