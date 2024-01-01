Used test: Porsche Taycan vs Tesla Model 3 verdict

Our verdict

The Porsche Taycan is a very enticing prospect and for good reason. The driving experience is stellar, with a near-faultless ride and handling balance that's noticeably better than the Tesla Model 3's (still respectable) one. It's a similar story in regards to its luxurious interior.

The Taycan has a big strike against it, though, and that's reliability. Its incredibly poor rating in our latest survey stunts it greatly here – it's hard to recommend a car that's known to cause owners so much trouble. Its higher price and older age don't do it any favours either.