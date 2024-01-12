Used test: Porsche Taycan vs Tesla Model 3

The Taycan is the older and more expensive car here, but it's very luxurious and sublime to drive

Tesla Model 3 Performance

Price new £59,990

Price today £41,000*

The Model 3 is an immensely popular choice and a five-star electric car, both new and used

*Price today is based on a 2022 (**2020) model with average mileage and a full service history and is correct at the time of writing

Imagine going back to the '60s, '70s or the '80s and telling people that, one day, we'll have a brace of stunning high-performance cars that run on the same power as the common milk float. They'd probably call you crazy.

A couple of successful examples you could cite now are the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model 3. These electric cars are shockingly quick, great fun to drive and they'll go decently far on a single charge. They've also been around for a few years now, so they represent great value as used propositions.