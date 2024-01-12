LATEST DEALS:

Used test: Porsche Taycan vs Tesla Model 3
The Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model 3 are two class leaders, so what happens when we pit them against each other – and as used buys?...

Published12 January 2024
The contenders

Porsche Taycan 4S Performance Battery Plus

Price new £87,541
Price today £51,000**

The Taycan is the older and more expensive car here, but it's very luxurious and sublime to drive

Tesla Model 3 Performance

Price new £59,990
Price today £41,000*

The Model 3 is an immensely popular choice and a five-star electric car, both new and used

*Price today is based on a 2022 (**2020) model with average mileage and a full service history and is correct at the time of writing

Imagine going back to the '60s, '70s or the '80s and telling people that, one day, we'll have a brace of stunning high-performance cars that run on the same power as the common milk float. They'd probably call you crazy.

A couple of successful examples you could cite now are the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model 3. These electric cars are shockingly quick, great fun to drive and they'll go decently far on a single charge. They've also been around for a few years now, so they represent great value as used propositions. 

Red Tesla Model 3 front cornering

Go for a 2022 Model 3 Performance and you'll see around £19,000 off new. Go for a 2020 Taycan 4S Performance Battery Plus, mind you, and that number rockets to £37,000 – the Taycan is positioned higher up the electric car pecking order and costs considerably more when new, so, to keep prices closely aligned, you'll need to look at a slightly older car, as we've done here.

So, which of these two makes the better used buy? We have the answer. 

Porsche Taycan 2021 cornering

Driving

Performance, ride, handling, refinement

Let's get one thing straight before we talk figures: if you find either of these cars slow, you must be fresh out of high-g training. Being electric and performance-oriented ones at that, they deliver immense acceleration immediately upon a twitch of your right foot, shoving you back into your seat like little else on the road can do. 

During our testing, the Model 3 Performance completed 0-60mph in just 3.4sec, making it quicker than a Ferrari California T. The Taycan was 0.2sec slower, making it, well, just as quick as a California T. 

Tesla Model 3 2022 rear

The Taycan is a treat in the corners. There's lots of grip and very little body lean to speak of, helping it handle extremely well. The well-weighted, precise steering also helps give you the confidence to drive spiritedly. If you've ever driven a Porsche before, you'll know what to expect. 

In isolation, the Model 3 exudes similar attributes, feeling agile and sharp to drive by electric car standards. However, next to the Taycan, the Model 3 is a step down. It simply lacks the pristine poise and control of its rival. 

Porsche Taycan 2021 rear cornering

It's the same for ride comfort. The Taycan, thanks largely to its standard-from-new air suspension, is a lot less upset by lumps and bumps in the road – the Model 3 is comfortable enough to satisfy, but noticeably less supply. The Taycan is also better shielded from road and wind noise.

We may be making the Model 3 out to have a, well, dreadful driving experience. It really doesn't – it's just the Taycan soars to heights little else in the electric car game comes close to reaching.

What's more, things switch as we come to range, with the Model 3 standing some distance ahead of its rival. Officially, the Model 3 Performance can travel 340 miles on a single charge. The Taycan has a range of 288 miles – respectable, but far from stellar. 

Next: What are they like inside? >>

