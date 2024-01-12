In partnership with Autotrader
Used test: Porsche Taycan vs Tesla Model 3
The Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model 3 are two class leaders, so what happens when we pit them against each other – and as used buys?...
The contenders
Porsche Taycan 4S Performance Battery Plus
Price new £87,541
Price today £51,000**
The Taycan is the older and more expensive car here, but it's very luxurious and sublime to drive
Tesla Model 3 Performance
Price new £59,990
Price today £41,000*
The Model 3 is an immensely popular choice and a five-star electric car, both new and used
*Price today is based on a 2022 (**2020) model with average mileage and a full service history and is correct at the time of writing
Imagine going back to the '60s, '70s or the '80s and telling people that, one day, we'll have a brace of stunning high-performance cars that run on the same power as the common milk float. They'd probably call you crazy.
A couple of successful examples you could cite now are the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model 3. These electric cars are shockingly quick, great fun to drive and they'll go decently far on a single charge. They've also been around for a few years now, so they represent great value as used propositions.
Go for a 2022 Model 3 Performance and you'll see around £19,000 off new. Go for a 2020 Taycan 4S Performance Battery Plus, mind you, and that number rockets to £37,000 – the Taycan is positioned higher up the electric car pecking order and costs considerably more when new, so, to keep prices closely aligned, you'll need to look at a slightly older car, as we've done here.
So, which of these two makes the better used buy? We have the answer.
Driving
Performance, ride, handling, refinement
Let's get one thing straight before we talk figures: if you find either of these cars slow, you must be fresh out of high-g training. Being electric and performance-oriented ones at that, they deliver immense acceleration immediately upon a twitch of your right foot, shoving you back into your seat like little else on the road can do.
During our testing, the Model 3 Performance completed 0-60mph in just 3.4sec, making it quicker than a Ferrari California T. The Taycan was 0.2sec slower, making it, well, just as quick as a California T.
The Taycan is a treat in the corners. There's lots of grip and very little body lean to speak of, helping it handle extremely well. The well-weighted, precise steering also helps give you the confidence to drive spiritedly. If you've ever driven a Porsche before, you'll know what to expect.
In isolation, the Model 3 exudes similar attributes, feeling agile and sharp to drive by electric car standards. However, next to the Taycan, the Model 3 is a step down. It simply lacks the pristine poise and control of its rival.
It's the same for ride comfort. The Taycan, thanks largely to its standard-from-new air suspension, is a lot less upset by lumps and bumps in the road – the Model 3 is comfortable enough to satisfy, but noticeably less supply. The Taycan is also better shielded from road and wind noise.
We may be making the Model 3 out to have a, well, dreadful driving experience. It really doesn't – it's just the Taycan soars to heights little else in the electric car game comes close to reaching.
What's more, things switch as we come to range, with the Model 3 standing some distance ahead of its rival. Officially, the Model 3 Performance can travel 340 miles on a single charge. The Taycan has a range of 288 miles – respectable, but far from stellar.
Next: What are they like inside? >>
Page 1 of 5
The Best electric cars in 2023
Sales of electric cars are booming, and no wonder: the best are quiet, cheap to run and smooth to drive. But which are the brightest sparks – and which are the loose connections?
BMW i5 long-term test
Does the electric version of BMW’s latest 5 Series executive saloon impress as much as the larger and pricier i7? We're living with an i5 to find out