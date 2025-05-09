Complete the 2025 What Car? Reliability survey >>

The 10 fastest-depreciating electric cars
slideshow

The 10 fastest-depreciating electric cars

Choosing an electric car can slash your running costs, but some models will still make you feel the pinch because of how much value they lose...

Darren Moss
Published09 May 2025
The 10 fastest-depreciating electric cars
Mercedes EQA with 2025 depreciation graph
Lexus UX 300e front right driving
Lexus UX 300e test drive
Blue Peugeot e-208 front cornering
Peugeot e-208 interior dashboard
Mercedes EQA front right driving
George Hill test driving Mercedes EQA
Fiat 500e front cornering
Claire Evans driving Electric Fiat 500 Cabrio
ORA Funky Cat front right tracking
ORA Funky Cat interior dashboard
Audi e-tron GT front right driving
Audi e-tron GT dashboard
Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo 2021 front
Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo 2021 interior front seats
DS 3 E-Tense front cornering
DS 3 E-Tense interior dashboard
Vauxhall Mokka Electric front right driving
Vauxhall Mokka Electric dashboard
Grey Vauxhall Corsa Electric front cornering
Vauxhall Corsa Electric interior dashboard
Whether it's thanks to the prospect of super-low running costs or through Government-mandated sales targets, more of us are now driving electric cars than ever before.

However, while some electric cars hold on to their value with a tighter grip than a banker with their bonus cheque,  (as our list of the slowest-depreciating electric cars shows) others shed pounds and pence at a truly alarming rate.

In this story, then, we're revealing the electric cars which will suffer the worst depreciation effects after a typical ownership period of three years and 30,000 miles.

If anything takes your fancy, simply click on the relevant link to read our full review, or see how much you could save by using the free What Car? New Car Deals service. All prices are correct at the time of writing.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

