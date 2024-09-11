NEW REVIEWS:

The 10 slowest-depreciating electric cars
The 10 slowest-depreciating electric cars

Shopping for an electric car, but worried how much it will be worth when you come to sell it? Well, buy one of these and you can rest easy...

Darren Moss
Published11 September 2024
The 10 slowest-depreciating electric cars
It used to be the case that most electric cars lost more of their value over three years and 36,000 miles of ownership than any other type of car, because they were seen as a niche choice among buyers.

These days, though, you can have your next car with electric power whether you're shopping for a small car, an SUV, or something in between. As more buyers turn green, then, the amount of value lost by electric cars has stabilised somewhat.

There are still big differences between the best and worst performers for depreciation, though, so here we're using our residual value data to reveal the 10 models that lose the smallest percentage of their original price during the first three years of ownership. We've covered the fastest-depreciating electric cars separately.

If anything takes your fancy, simply click on the relevant link to read our full review or see how much you could save by using our free New Car Deals service.

Also consider

