The best estate cars 2024 – the top choices if you need a big boot

Best estate cars 2024 – the top choices if you need a big boot

Image 1 of 7

If you regularly find that you're filling your traditional family car or saloon to the gunwhales with people and luggage and running out of room, then the chances are that you'll be considering a larger car. And while lots of buyers are looking towards SUVs these days, we don't think you should discount the humble estate car just yet.

You see, the best estates are about more than just space, because while they offer a large and practical boot, they can also be good to drive and offer low running costs.

Our experienced team of road testers have put all of the latest estate cars through their paces, both on public roads and at our private test track, where we can assess their performance. We've tested what every estate car is like to drive and to live with – and of course, we've also piled their boots full of luggage to see which one is the most spacious. As well as using our trusty tape measure, we've seen how common items such as suitcases, pushchairs and golf clubs fit into the load space of each estate car.

After all this, and much deliberation, our reviewers have determined that the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports is currently the best estate car you can buy.

Read on to find out why it's our pick of the bunch, to see which other estate cars are worth considering, and to find out which estate car we'd avoid. If anything takes your fancy, just click on the relevant link to read more about it or see the latest and best estate car deals.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile