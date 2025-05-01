NEW REVIEWS:

The Best executive cars of 2025 – tested, rated, plus those to avoid
The Best executive cars of 2025 – tested, rated, plus those to avoid

Great executive cars are comfortable, classy and well equipped, yet also cheap to run. Here we name the best 10 executive cars on sale in the UK – plus one we recommend avoiding...

Author Avatar
by
George Hill
Published01 May 2025
Best executive cars 2024 – tested, rated, plus those to avoid
Best executive cars 2024
Red Audi A3 Saloon front left driving
Audi A3 Saloon interior dashboard
Hyundai Ioniq 6 front right driving
Hyundai Ioniq 6 interior dashboard
BMW i5 front cornering
Steve Huntingford test driving BMW i5
Audi A4 front right tracking
Audi A4 interior dashboard
BMW 3 Series front cornering
BMW 3 Series interior dashboard
BMW i4 front cornering
Used BMW i4 2021-present interior dashboard
Skoda Superb Hatchback front right driving
Skoda Superb Hatchback dashboard
Mercedes C-Class front cornering
Mercedes C-Class interior dashboard
Mercedes E-Class front right driving
Mercedes E-Class interior dashboard
Tesla Model 3 front cornering
Tesla Model 3 dashboard
Genesis G70 front cornering
In the cut-throat world of executive cars, the best of the best triumph by combining two opposing qualities – luxury and affordability.

The stars of the class have plush interiors and enough soundproofing to keep them super-quiet during motorway driving, yet also have efficient engines – or hybrid or all-electric power – to make them cheap to run as company cars.

Driver enjoyment and comfort are very important here – and are taken very seriously by our expert road testers, who clock up hundreds of miles a year putting cars through their paces. We also expect the best models to have the latest infotainment and safety technology.

This is a class long dominated by the big German car brands, so our current favourite executive car may well surprise you. After testing every model in the class, our team of experienced reviewers agreed that the best is the Tesla Model 3 electric car. Read on to find out why, and see our full list of the best executive cars you can get in the UK, along with the latest prices by clicking through to our executive car deals pages. 

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

