The Best executive cars of 2025 – tested, rated, plus those to avoid

Best executive cars 2024 – tested, rated, plus those to avoid

In the cut-throat world of executive cars, the best of the best triumph by combining two opposing qualities – luxury and affordability.

The stars of the class have plush interiors and enough soundproofing to keep them super-quiet during motorway driving, yet also have efficient engines – or hybrid or all-electric power – to make them cheap to run as company cars.

Driver enjoyment and comfort are very important here – and are taken very seriously by our expert road testers, who clock up hundreds of miles a year putting cars through their paces. We also expect the best models to have the latest infotainment and safety technology.

This is a class long dominated by the big German car brands, so our current favourite executive car may well surprise you. After testing every model in the class, our team of experienced reviewers agreed that the best is the Tesla Model 3 electric car. Read on to find out why, and see our full list of the best executive cars you can get in the UK, along with the latest prices by clicking through to our executive car deals pages.

