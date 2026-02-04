The Best family electric SUVs in 2026 – the top EVs for you and your family rated

Best family electric SUVs in 2026 – the top EVs for you and your family rated

The chances are that you know at least someone who drives an electric car – and if they do, the chances are that they also drive an electric SUV. And since family-sized SUVs make up the biggest percentage of this market, then you likely know someone who drives one. The tricky thing is, though, in knowing which models are the bright sparks in the class – and which are the loose connections.

There's lots to consider when shopping for an electric family SUV, from whether the model you're thinking of buying will have enough range for your needs, to whether it has the kind of space to accommodate you, your family and all of your luggage easily. And fortunately, that's why we're here to help.

Our expert team of road testers have spent hundreds of hours behind the wheel of every family electric SUV on the market, assessing them both on public roads, and back-to-back against key rivals at our private test track. We've loaded every car full of people and luggage, seen how long they take to charge, and gathered all of the data to help inform your decision.

In this story, then, we're naming the 10 best family electric SUVs you can buy, and naming the model which we think you should avoid. Don't forget that if any of the cars here take your fancy, then you can click the links through to our in-depth reviews to learn more about them. Or you can see the latest discounts available through our free New Car Deals service.

