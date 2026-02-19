The Best MPVs and people carriers in 2026 – reviewed and rated

Best MPVs and people carriers 2024

Family life isn't a walk in the park, but a practical MPV certainly makes things easier. These people carriers are specifically designed to make light work out of ferrying your kids around, with versatile interiors that give you plenty of space and practicality. They often come as 7 seaters, too.

But it's not all about the sensible stuff, because the best people carriers also have good-quality interiors, refined driving experiences and plenty of equipment, both in terms of creature comforts and safety.

Our team of expert testers have driven every MPV on sale, and crammed them full of people and luggage to deliver their verdicts. Read on to find out which MPVs are best, and which you should avoid.

