Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Home
Slideshow
The Best MPVs and people carriers in 2026 – reviewed and rated
slideshow

The Best MPVs and people carriers in 2026 – reviewed and rated

Practicality reigns supreme in the MPV class, but the best options are also affordable, comfortable and fuel efficient. These are the top 10 MPVs we recommend, plus one you should avoid...

Author Avatar
by
Oliver Young
Published19 February 2026
Best MPVs and people carriers 2024
Volkswagen ID Buzz MPV blue with Volkswagen Multivan MPV orange, plus children in back
VW Caddy 2022 front cornering
VW Caddy 2022 interior dashboard
Mercedes B-Class front right driving
Mercedes B-Class interior dashboard
BMW 2 Series Active Tourer front right driving
BMW 2 Series Active Tourer interior dashboard
Ford Tourneo Connect front right driving
Ford Tourneo Connect interior dashboard
VW Multivan front right driving
VW Multivan interior dashboard
VW Touran front cornering
VW Touran dashboard
Green Dacia Jogger front cornering
Dacia Jogger interior dashboard
VW ID Buzz LWB front left driving
Stuart Milne test driving VW ID Buzz LWB
Mercedes EQV front cornering
Image 1 of 18

Family life isn't a walk in the park, but a practical MPV certainly makes things easier. These people carriers are specifically designed to make light work out of ferrying your kids around, with versatile interiors that give you plenty of space and practicality. They often come as 7 seaters, too.

But it's not all about the sensible stuff, because the best people carriers also have good-quality interiors, refined driving experiences and plenty of equipment, both in terms of creature comforts and safety.

Our team of expert testers have driven every MPV on sale, and crammed them full of people and luggage to deliver their verdicts. Read on to find out which MPVs are best, and which you should avoid.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

Best
News and advice
Mercedes VLE front static
News

New Mercedes VLE previewed: electric MPV to offer eight seats

Hyundai Staria front static
News

Fully electric Hyundai Staria MPV to arrive in UK this year

XPeng X9 front static
News

XPeng X9 MPV to launch in UK this year as VW ID Buzz rival

VW ID Buzz LWB front cornering
Awards

Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best 7-seat MPV

Green Dacia Jogger front left static
Awards

Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best MPV for value

Kia PV5 front side static
Awards

Car of the Year Awards 2026: MPV of the Year

Also consider