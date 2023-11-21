All-New Ford Transit Custom Nugget: 11 clever features that will transform your next trip

Here at What Car?, we love a camper van. And we’re not the only ones. Camper vans have been at the very heart of British holiday culture for decades, offering the perfect blend of boundless go-anywhere possibilities with the home-from-home creature comforts we adore. In fact, us Brits love our campers so much that roughly 250,000 are on UK driveways today.

Equally, our beloved holiday companions have become more cosseting and more versatile as the years have gone by. And now there’s now a new kid on the block – with a very familiar name – that’s taking campervanning to dizzying new heights: meet the All-New Ford Transit Custom Nugget.

Based on the same platform as the All-New Ford Transit Custom panel van and All-New Ford Tourneo Custom people carrier, the All-New Ford Transit Custom Nugget is bursting with the same advanced technology, clever utilisation of space and clever features found in its commercial vehicle stablemates. The result is a five-seat, four-berth camper that’s more capable, more spacious, more refined and more intelligent than ever before. It’ll even be available with efficient plug-in hybrid power for the first time ever.