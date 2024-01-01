New car deals

There are pros and cons of getting a car on a lease deal. It gives you lower monthly costs, meaning you get the chance to drive a new vehicle that you may not have been able to afford otherwise. In addition to this the rentals don’t change and you don’t need to worry about selling the car afterwards - you simply hand it back at the end of the term. The disadvantages of leasing a car are that you do not have the opportunity of owning the car and fees may apply if you exceed the stated mileage limit. If you want a car long-term, then leasing will ultimately work out more expensive.