Everything you need to know about car leasing

Another advantage is that you can simply hand the car back when the deal ends and then lease another one. There’s none of the hassle of trading the car in or selling it privately.

It's also a great choice for businesses. Business contract hire allows a company to keep its fleet up to date, use cars with all the latest efficiency technology and claim back at least some of the VAT on the rental.

How is a leasing deal structured?

The typical contract hire deal is advertised as, for example, '3 + 35'. What this means is that at the start of the lease you’ll pay an initial payment that's three times the amount of the normal monthly payment. The second figure refers to the length of the contract in months after the initial payment.

There are numerous contracts available to suit every budget, and '3+48' and '6+24' are also common contract terms.

The downsides of leasing

One notable difference between a PCH and a PCP deal is that the former doesn’t give you the option to own the car outright. However, when you consider that 80% of people who take out a PCP deal will return their car and sign up for a new deal at the end of the contract, few will find this to be a major concern.

Similarly, unlike PCP, a PCH deal doesn’t give you the flexibility to settle the finance early and switch to another car if you fancy a change.

The most important thing to consider is what happens if your circumstances change and you need to end your contract early. With a PCP or HP deal, you can do so and not incur any penalties if you’ve already made half of the payments due. With PCH, though, you’re likely to face a hefty early termination fee that could amount to thousands. Many lease deals stipulate that you have to pay at least half of the remaining monthly payments if you want to end the lease early, and some companies will want all the outstanding payments. This means it’s vital that you carefully consider how long you want the lease to last and ensure that you’ll be able to meet all the payments.