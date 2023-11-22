PCP or HP: which car finance option makes most sense?

Find a great PCP deal >>

Should I still consider HP?

As the take up of PCPs has increased, so the popularity of HP has waned. It’s not entirely dead and buried, though. HP can work out cheaper than a PCP over the lifetime of a loan because with HP you’re paying off the amount borrowed more quickly. With a PCP, if you decide to buy at the end of the agreement, you have to settle the big balloon payment.

HP isn’t saddled with one of the drawbacks of a PCP: mileage limits. A PCP agreement is drawn up on the assumption you will cover a certain number of miles each year and no more. That’s important because the number of miles you are likely to have covered by the end of the agreement is used to calculate the MGFV.

The farther you drive, the less the car will be worth, so it’s important that the finance company has some sense of how far you drive each year in order to set the MGFV fairly and accurately.

With HP, the finance company doesn’t give two hoots how far you drive. That’s because there’s no MGFV to be calculated, so the speed at which the car loses value makes no difference to the terms of the loan. You finance the cost of the car, less whatever deposit you have put down. It’s that simple.

Go over the mileage limits set out in a PCP agreement and there will be penalty charges to pay. If you’re only talking about a few miles you won’t be seriously out of pocket. However if, say, you change jobs during the finance period and face a much longer commute, then you could be hit hard.

If you do find you are covering a lot more miles than planned, don’t wait to be clobbered with a big bill at the end of the agreement. Instead, talk to the loan provider about your change in circumstances so the terms of the agreement can be revised.