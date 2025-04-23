Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur get new plug-in hybrid variants
New plug-in hybrid versions will create a new entry point for the Bentley Continental GT, GTC and Flying Spur, with 671bhp...
On sale Now Price from £202,400
If the current Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur are the equivalent of flying first class, then think of the new plug-in hybrid versions as opting for business class – they offer plenty of elevated luxury at a slightly lower price point, although you’ll still have to dig deep into your pockets to put one on your driveway.
Indeed, Bentley has introduced a second plug-in hybrid power option across its Continental GT, Continental GTC and Flying Spur models, as well as two new trims.
Dubbed High Performance Hybrid, the new setup combines a 4.0-litre V8 engine with a potent electric motor, producing a total power output of 671bhp, along with 686 lb ft of torque. That’s less than the 771bhp you get with the Ultra Performance Hybrid power option currently available, but it does offer more punch than the former W12 Speed, which produced 650bhp.
That translates to a 0-60mph time of 3.8sec on both the Continental GTC and Flying Spur, which is comfortably speedier than the Rolls-Royce Ghost and the (albeit significantly cheaper) fastest version of the BMW 7 Series, although the Aston Martin DB12 Volante has an official time of 3.6sec.
The Continental GT coupé shaves that 0-60mph time down by 0.3sec. For cars that weigh upwards of 2.5 tonnes, that’s particularly impressive.
The PHEV setup’s 25.9kWh (total capacity) battery should be good for an official range of around 50 miles on each model. That’s par for the course compared with most rivals, including the 7 Series, although the Mercedes CLE PHEV can officially do up to 69 miles.
The new setup is available with the new core and Azure trims, whereas the beefier Ultra Performance Hybrid setup is exclusive to higher-spec Speed and Mulliner trims.
In Azure guise, the models get a contrasting black grille with chrome finishings, 22in wheels and Azure branding both inside and out. The Continental GT gets a panoramic sunroof, while the convertible version comes with a neck warmer for cooler weather.
On the Flying Spur, Azure trim brings heated and ventilated front and outer rear seats, equipped with a massage function.
Prices for the Continental GT now start at a slightly lower entry point – relatively speaking – at £202,400. Prices for the Flying Spur aren’t yet revealed, but we can expect they’ll undercut prices for the Speed version, which starts at £226,500.
