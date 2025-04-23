Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur get new plug-in hybrid variants

On sale Now Price from £202,400

If the current Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur are the equivalent of flying first class, then think of the new plug-in hybrid versions as opting for business class – they offer plenty of elevated luxury at a slightly lower price point, although you’ll still have to dig deep into your pockets to put one on your driveway.

Indeed, Bentley has introduced a second plug-in hybrid power option across its Continental GT, Continental GTC and Flying Spur models, as well as two new trims.