Best coupés 2024 – the sleekest models reviewed and rated

No one buys a coupé solely for its practicality; the way it drives and how plush it feels inside are usually much more important. But with the BMW 4 Series, you can be assured it will have you covered in all of those areas.

You see, the 4 Series is one of few coupés that can carry rear passengers in reasonable comfort. Two six-footers will be comfy enough in the back seats for short journeys, and there’s even enough room in the boot for their luggage.

Then there’s the way it drives. It’s more agile and capable through the corners than both the Audi A5 Coupé and Mercedes CLE. And, if you add the optional adaptive suspension (which allows you to adjust the set-up to suit the road surface you’re on), it's more comfortable than those cars, too.

The entry-level 420i variant gets a 181bhp petrol engine; it's got plenty of low-end shove, making it great for everyday driving, and has an eagerness to rev which suits the car’s sporty character. It's our pick of the engine line-up.

Interior build quality is top-notch, bar a few bits of hard plastic you wouldn't find in an A5, while the 4 Series' iDrive rotary controller means its infotainment system is easier to use on the move than the Audi's touchscreen-only arrangement.

The 4 Series truly is a brilliant all-rounder – and that’s rarely said about a coupé.

“The 4 Series’ seats are more heavily bolstered than those of the rival Audi A5, so they hold you in place better through corners.” – Will Nightingale, Reviews Editor

Read our in-depth BMW 4 Series review