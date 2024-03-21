Best car infotainment systems: tested and rated

Car makers are aware of the problem, though, and after stripping the traditional physical controls off the dashboard of many new mainstream models a couple of years ago, some are reinstating buttons and dials for functions such as climate control. Others are turning to voice control systems as an alternative that should be less distracting.

To find out just how easy it is to use the various systems available in new cars, we got 20 different models together and recorded a tester performing key functions in each car.

If you can't wait to find out which car brand offers the best infotainment system - the winner is BMW and the latest incarnation of its iDrive system. Not only does it offer a rotary controller that's easy to use without taking your eyes off the road for long, it also has an excellent voice control system.

How we conducted the tests

We performed three separate functions, first using the touchscreen (or alternative physical controls) and then using each car’s voice control system. Each test was done three times and was carried out only after the tester had become familiar with the car and its controls.

All tests were performed at 30mph on a test track. The only exception to this was for cars that didn’t allow sat-nav destinations to be entered while the car was moving; in those cases, we didn’t award any points for that test.

Our tester wore a pair of Tobii Pro 3 eye tracker glasses, with the assistance of HMI-UX strategist, Panos Konstantopoulos. They have 16 illuminators around their lenses to ensure the wearer’s eyes are well-lit, and four eye cameras to create a 106-degree field of vision. They are able to capture video footage of precisely where the wearer is looking at every second.