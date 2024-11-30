Electric car charging networks rated: the best and worst public chargers
With more ultra-rapid chargers available than ever before, find out which are the best to visit when your electric car needs a quick range boost...
The UK’s public electric car (EV) charging network is growing exponentially. The number of chargers has more than tripled from 20,964 to 70,434 in just under four years, providing 103,593 individual connectors, according to the latest data from ZapMap*.
While the majority of public EV chargers have a fairly slow charging rate, the number of ultra-rapid units – those that can put out at least 150kW – is rapidly increasing, too. These units can often add 100 miles of range in around 15 minutes – invaluable if you need to charge part-way through a long journey.
There are now more than 40 charging networks in the UK, each offering a range of charging speeds and prices. With this much choice, it’s tricky to know where is best to pull over. Some names, such as BP and Shell, will be familiar to drivers of petrol and diesel cars, because they also operate strings of conventional fuel stations. However, others – especially those with unusual names, such as Be.Ev and PoGo – might not ring a bell.
There’s also the issue of cost. In contrast to the cheapest home EV charging electricity rates, public EV chargers can be expensive. We found charging prices that ranged from 55p to 93p per kWh — that's a difference of £23 to replenish the 75kWh battery of a Tesla Model 3 from empty to 80% full.
To find out where best to plug in for an ultra-rapid boost, which is suitable for cars that charge the quickest, we connected two electric vehicles (EVs) to chargers operated by 17 networks, assessing each one for accessibility, charging speed, ease of use, reliability and value for money. We also asked EV owners to share their experiences, and the 1285 respondents gave us a detailed picture of how 12 of the networks we visited shaped up.
By combining this owner feedback with our own findings, we’ve created an overall star rating for each of those 12 networks, enabling us to reveal the best and those you’re better off avoiding. We also looked at five others that might be worth a try.
How ultra-rapid public charging networks stack up
1. Fastned
Test location Northern Gateway Leisure Park, Colchester, Essex
Charging speed 300kW
Cost per kWh 69p
This rapidly expanding Dutch public charging network opened its first UK EV charging hub in 2019, and it now has 24 sites around the UK. All sites are dedicated EV charging hubs with a large number of chargers and facilities (such as toilets and cafes), at the hub or very close by.
EV owners told us the chargers are very easy to use, especially the tap and pay option. There are also app and RFID card payment options, but these don’t provide discounts. However, the standard price is the second lowest of all the networks in our test; only Tesla is cheaper.
Reliability is also a strong point; EV owners told us they hadn’t experienced any issues with payment terminals or broken charging units.
Getting to the Colchester site is very easy; it’s just a few seconds off the A12, in a car park next to a Wendy’s restaurant and close to lots of other shops.
There are eight 300kW charge points as well as one 50kW unit. The charging hub is well lit and the canopies are large, providing good shelter. Using the contactless card reader is quick and easy, and we saw a good 170kW peak rate.
2. Tesla
Test location Donnington Manor Hotel, Sevenoaks, Kent
Charging speed 250kW
Cost per kWh 63p for non-Tesla owners
Tesla has one of the UK’s largest ultra-rapid charging networks, with 1600-plus chargers, and more than 100 of them have been opened up for drivers of other EVs to use. Non-Tesla owners pay a premium for using the chargers, but that price is still lower than many other ultra-rapid networks.
Our survey respondents awarded the Tesla network full marks for accessibility and reliability, citing them as always reliable and fast. The sites can be busy, but many have a charging rate of up to 250kW, so you shouldn’t have to wait long.
The only drawback with using the Tesla network is that you cannot tap and charge; you have to enter all your details into the app first. This takes some time and means you can’t just turn up and get charging quickly.
The hub we visited has eight chargers at the end of the hotel car park. There were two other cars there when we arrived, but the bays are big and it was easy to park. Users need to register their car at the hotel reception to park for free while charging.
This was the fastest-charging site we tried, achieving a peak rate of 247kW.
3. MFG EV Energy
Test location Austhorpe Service Station, Selby Road, Leeds
Charging speed Up to 150kW
Cost per kWh 79p
MFG EV Energy is operated by Motor Fuel Group – the UK’s largest independent forecourt operator. Their 900-plus sites at service stations don’t always offer easy access to a cafe or restaurant, but many are open 24 hours a day and you can usually get a hot drink from a machine.
EV owners rate this public charging network as exceptionally easy to use because you only have to tap a bank card to charge. They also praise the size of the charging bays and the amount of space around them. The network is also rated well for reliability, but it loses marks for value for money, because it’s pricier than some other networks.
Not all of this network’s sites offer shelter, but the Leeds service station we tried has a large canopy to keep the rain off while you plug your car in.
The service station was busy, with three of the seven chargers occupied by EVs and two by non-EVs, but there was enough room to reverse our test car in easily. The contactless payment worked well and we pressed the ‘stop charging’ icon on our car’s touchscreen to end the session.
We saw a reasonable peak charging rate of 138kW.
4. Osprey
Test location The Halfway House, Brentwood, Essex
Charging speed 180kW
Cost per kWh 79p
Osprey has been adding ultra-rapid chargers to its network since 2021. It now has more than 1500 units, 350 of which are ultra-rapid.
EV owners rate Osprey as excellent for ease of use, thanks to its responsive contactless payment system that doesn’t require registration on an app or website. They also rate it as good for access and reliability, citing roomy car parking bays and modern charging units with very few faults or connectivity issues. The only area where its score was average was price; its 79p rate is pricier than alternatives, such as Fastned.
We tested a pub car park location with four charging units below a large wooden canopy covered in solar panels. Parking is free if you log your car’s registration with the pub.
The parking spaces are large, with lots of room to manoeuvre. There are two chargers at each end of the charge point, so drivers of electric cars with charge ports at the very nose or tail can choose to reverse into the bay or drive in forwards.
We saw a peak charging rate of 140kW when using the location at the same time as two other vehicles were on charge.
5. Applegreen Electric
Test location Welcome Break London Gateway Services M1
Charging speed Up to 180kW
Cost per kWh 77p
A newcomer to the UK, Applegreen Electric operates large networks in mainland Europe and the US, and it has more than 250 ultra-rapid charge points at 20 locations here.
EV owners told us that the brand’s chargers are easy to use via contactless payment, but some users reported connectivity issues. They also thought the contactless price too high; it’s worth noting that it’s cheaper if you sign up to the app.
The site we tried has 12 charging units in a designated area of the car park away from the main entrance to the services, with Tesla and Gridserve chargers nearby. There’s no shelter over any of the chargers, but there are plenty of amenities at the services.
The Applegreen chargers’ small touchscreens display clear instructions and are quick to respond to taps. The card reader worked quickly and easily, and our car started charging within a few seconds. To end charging, we were able to tap the stop charging button on the screen.
ZapMap shows the site as charging at up to 180kW, but the chargers have a maximum rate of 120kW, and we saw just 81kW.
6. Gridserve
Test location Roadchef Services, Watford Gap, M1, Jct 16, Northampton
Charging speed 350kW
Cost per kWh 79p
Gridserve operates standalone hubs as well its Electric Highway network of service station chargers, which it has totally revamped in the past couple of years.
The ultra-rapid chargers at the location we tried aren’t in the car park in front of the services along with the slower chargers; they’re on the other side, near a Starbucks drive-through. The chargers afford no protection from the weather, and you have to cross a road from them to walk to the services. The location does have the advantage of being open 24 hours, though.
Charging was extremely easy; we simply plugged our EV in and tapped a bank card on the contactless card reader. We could stop charging from either our car’s infotainment screen or by pressing a button on the charger. The 174kW peak charging speed we saw was well below the advertised 350kW maximum, though.
EV owners echo our experience of the Gridserve network, rating it highly for ease of use but lower for value and complaining that charging can be very slow at motorway services, or when sites are busy.
7. Be.EV
Test location Dobbies Garden Centre, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire
Charging speed Up to 150kW
Cost per kWh 70p
This fairly new network is owned by Octopus Energy and has 700 charge points at more than 200 locations. Users gave it average ratings for accessibility, ease of use and reliability, with some reporting issues with broken chargers. Be.EV ranks above the more convenient BP Pulse, Instavolt and Shell Recharge because it’s a more affordable option.
The site we tested, at a garden centre, has 12 150kW chargers reached via a separate access road, but the bays aren’t covered and the spaces aren’t huge; reversing in would be tight if cars were parked opposite the bays. This site is open only during the garden centre opening hours, but this information isn’t widely available in advance.
We tried contactless payment, but the card readers didn’t work on any of the units, so we had to download the app and register before charging. This involves entering payment, address and car details. At least we saw a good 127kW rate after charging finally commenced.
Octopus customers can use their Electroverse RFID card to charge without using the app.
8. Ionity
Test location Roadchef Services, Jct 8, M20, Maidstone Kent
Charging speed 350kW
Cost per kWh 74p
Ionity operates a pan-European ultra-rapid charging network, and its 350kW-capable sites are among the fastest in the UK. The pay-as-you-go price is high, but signing up for one of two Passport subscription options brings the cost down.
EV owners appreciate its fast charging speeds, but they’re often frustrated by the app. They also find the charging bays are often occupied or blocked by non-EVs, and they dislike the absence of shelter at most sites. The fuel station location we tried wasn’t too busy, with only one of the four large bays in use.
Ionity has a direct pay option, but it’s nowhere near as convenient as tap and go. Users must scan a QR code to visit the brand’s website; once there, they can select the charger and the option to start charging, but payment card details must be entered before charging commences. If you want a receipt, you also need to provide your address.
Glitches with the website, charge unit and internet meant it took five attempts before our tester could start charging. Disappointingly, we saw a peak rate of only 132kW.
9. Instavolt
Test location McDonald’s, Windsor Road, Slough
Charging speed 150kW
Cost per kWh 85p
With more than 2000 rapid or ultra-rapid chargers, Instavolt is the UK’s largest swift charging network. It’s also easy to use: EV drivers simply tap to pay.
You can also use the brand’s app, but there’s no discount for doing so, and the cost per kWh is second only to the priciest Shell Recharge sites. So, while our readers rated Instavolt highly for ease of use, it lost marks for cost.
Many Instavolt hubs are located at leisure or retail outlets, but we visited a site in a McDonald’s car park. At this location, the bays are fairly small and they’re right next to regular parking bays, affording no shelter from the elements.
The screen to control the charger is easy to read, although rather small – much more so than the advertising screen above. Starting the charge was easy, but ending it was frustrating. We tried tapping the card reader to stop charging, but this didn’t work at first, and when it did, the charger couldn’t be removed from the car’s charging port until we used the car’s touchscreen to unlock it.
The 87kW charging rate we saw was much lower than the location advertises.
10. Evolt
Test location Esso service station, Kingston Road, Leatherhead, Surrey
Charging speed 150kW
Cost per kWh 79p
The Evolt charging network was formerly named after the EV infrastructure supplier it’s operated by: Swarco. The company fits EV chargers for others, but it’s not great at maintaining its own network; our readers gave it the lowest score overall for reliability. Some also complained that it was difficult to make payments, and that internet connectivity was poor in some locations.
EV owners also marked Evolt down for accessibility, and we found it difficult to extract the charge plug from its rest on the unit at the location we visited.
The location’s four chargers each has a large display screen that responds quickly to taps. The bays aren’t undercover, but they’re next to the fuel station shop and not too exposed. The bays are well marked, but this didn’t stop a petrol car driver from parking on an empty one.
The contactless payment unit on the first charger we tried didn’t work, but it did on the second unit. We needed to tap our bank card on the reader and then press a stop button on the screen to end charging.
The charging speed was good, providing a peak rate of 137kW.
11. BP Pulse
Test location Wilford Lane Retail Park, Nottingham
Charging speed Up to 150kW
Cost per kWh 85p
With more than 9000 charging units around the UK, BP Pulse has an extensive network. It’s upgraded some existing sites with new charging units that have large screens and easy-to-follow instructions, and it has built some new charging hubs on trunk roads.
However, it gained the lowest score for accessibility and the second lowest for reliability; some respondents told us that chargers were frequently out of order or in tight spaces that were difficult to park in.
The high price of contactless charging was highlighted by EV owners, but BP Pulse does offer lower rates via its app or if you pay a monthly subscription.
We tried a four-charger hub at a shopping centre, where there was plenty of room to park. The amenities were better than a fuel station, with a Starbucks, a Lidl and a PureGym nearby.
Charging didn’t go completely smoothly; the contactless card reader on the first charger didn’t work, but the second unit’s did, with a tap of a bank card on the reader to start and end charging.
The highest charging rate we saw was 147kW – close to the top speed advertised for the site.
12. Shell Recharge
Test location Abbott fuel station, Tonbridge, Kent; Shell fuel station, Green Street Green, Kent
Charging speed Up to 180kW
Cost per kWh 74p to 93p
One of the largest EV charging networks, Shell Recharge has more than 23,000 charge points. However, some of its ultra-rapid locations charge 93p/kWh (the costliest rate we found), with no discount for using the Shell app.
Some survey respondents slated Shell Recharge for being eye-wateringly expensive and not always reliable. Its forecourt-based locations can also be busy, or blocked by non-electric cars using the fuel station shop. Some are open 24 hours (as long as the petrol station they’re in stays open), but amenities are generally restricted to a public toilet and a hot drinks machine.
It should be very easy to pay for charging, simply tapping your bank card on the contactless card reader. However, all three units at the first site we visited were out of order and the card reader wasn’t working at the one free charger at the second fuel station.
Although we took the time to scan the QR code on the unit and set up an account, when we tried to log into the account, we were told our details were wrong. In the end, we admitted defeat.
The other networks we tested (without EV owner ratings)
E.On Drive
Test location Waterglade Retail Park, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex
Charging speed Up to 300kW
Cost per kWh 63p
This fairly new network is operated by energy company E.On. The location we tested has a bank of eight chargers in a retail park, which means it can be busy during the day but also quiet at night, especially when the nearby Starbucks is closed. It doesn’t have a canopy, but the parking spaces are roomy and there’s lots of space between the charging area and the shop parking spaces.
Using the charger was a breeze; all we had to do was plug the car in and pay using the contactless terminal. We could end charging from the car or the charge point. The highest charging rate our test car achieved was 179kW.
EVPoint
Test location Starbucks, Jct 16, M1, Northampton
Charging speed 360kW
Cost per kWh 55p
Another relatively new network, EVPoint operates a growing number of charging hubs across the UK and mainland Europe.
The signposting from the motorway to the charging site we visited is good, and the location is next to a branch of Starbucks – convenient when the shop is open. This site has four charging points: two that will charge at up to 360kW and two 150kW units. We had to wait to use the fastest chargers, because both were occupied when we arrived.
The spaces are big and there’s plenty of room in which to manoeuvre a car, but the site isn’t covered.
This network gives users the options of contactless tap and pay or to pay via its app, but the card reader didn’t work at the charger we tried. Instead, we had to download the app and complete the lengthy registration process before we could charge. We saw a peak charging rate of 174kW.
Pogo
Test location Holiday Inn, Colchester, Essex
Charging speed 200kW
Cost per kWh 79p
This network was launched by EV infrastructure company Swarco in 2023; it plans to offer 2000 ultra-rapid charge points with contactless payment.
The PoGo site we visited has its own area of the hotel car park, so there’s plenty of room to park. It’s a quiet location and we were the only ones using the bank of six ultra-rapid and four rapid chargers. The screen on the charger is huge, with really clear instructions and a sensitive touchscreen making it easy to use.
Charging is easy, too: simply plug the car in, select the charger and tap on the contactless card reader. Our test car charged at a peak rate of 176kW.
Raw Charging
Test location The Urban Building, Windsor Road, Slough
Charging speed 150kW
Cost per kWh 69p
Raw specialises in installing ultra-rapid charging hubs at leisure and retail destinations around the UK. The site we visited has four chargers with eight connectors and reasonably large parking bays. Signposting to the location isn’t good, and the chargers were busy, but we bagged the last free spot.
You need only tap a bank card to initiate charging, but the large screen isn’t very interactive; you have to tap your card on it again to see how much charge has been dispensed, and there’s no clear indication of price, so we used the Charge Point app to view this information. The peak charging rate we saw was a disappointing 74kW.
Smart Charge
Test location Sainsbury’s, Winnersh, Berkshire
Charging speed 150kW
Cost per kWh 75p
Sainsbury’s Smart Charge, launched in January 2024, is the first supermarket-owned rapid charging network in the UK. The company aims to build 100 hubs by the end of 2024.
The Winnersh site is well signposted and has three units with connectors and bays for six vehicles. There’s plenty of space to park and designated pedestrian walkways between the cars. However, there’s no shelter from the rain.
The small charger screen has a simple layout and responded quickly to our taps. The contactless payment worked well and there’s a clearly visible button to stop charging.
Smart Charge required the highest pre-authorisation fee (£60) of any of the networks we tested, and it took a while before that sum was refunded to our tester’s bank account.
The peak charging rate our test car achieved was 130kW.
How we assessed the public EV chargers
To gain an in-depth view of the networks, we rated them in five key areas with help from EV owners:
Accessibility
This category was judged by our survey respondents. To score well, a provider should have a wide-reaching network, so you don’t have to drive too far to find one of its locations. When you arrive, the charging bays should be easy to park in and, ideally, well lit and covered from the elements.
Marks are lost if bays are frequently blocked, either by non-electric vehicles or by EVs that have finished charging. Overstay fees for leaving cars in charging bays for too long are a good incentive for EV owners to move their cars after charging.
Other accessibility issues include restricted opening hours, and chargers being in restaurant or hotel car parks that can be used only by patrons.
Charging speed
The latest EVs can be charged up extremely quickly, and the newest 360kW chargers can add up to 100 miles to a compatible car’s range in just five minutes.
These chargers are the cream of the crop, so they gain the highest score here. However, if a network fails to provide the stated charging rate and users end up paying for a very fast charge but don’t receive one, marks are deducted. To test this, we used two cars with very fast charging speeds: a Tesla Model 3 Long Range with a maximum charging rate of 194kW and a Tesla Model Y Long Range that can charge at up to 250kW. Both cars had 10-30% remaining when we did our tests, ensuring that each could accept the maximum speed the charger could provide.
Ease of payment
In the early days, users of public chargers often had to register to receive a radio frequency identification (RFID) card to access them. This is less common now, but many still ask you to register online or via an app, and these don’t score as highly as chargers that offer contactless credit card, pay-by-phone or other quick-pay options, because we’re looking for the quickest and most convenient charging options. Our survey respondents helped in this category.
Reliability
It’s frustrating to turn up at a charger and find it broken, so maintenance is an important factor. If a network’s chargers are frequently out of order and not fixed quickly, the network will lose marks. A responsive and helpful customer assistance service will help that provider to redeem itself. Scores in this category are based on the experiences of our survey respondents.
Value for money
Many of the quickest chargers are the priciest to use, but the tariffs shouldn’t be prohibitively high. Offering a reduced rate to subscribers is useful for anyone wanting to charge up on the network regularly, so this is taken into account, too.
How the public EV charging networks compared
|Network
|Accessibility
|Ease of use
|Reliability
|Charging speed
|Value for money
|Overall Score
|Fastned
|5
|5
|5
|4
|5
|5
|Tesla
|5
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|MFG EV
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Osprey
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Applegreen
|3
|5
|3
|2
|4
|4
|Gridserve
|3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Be.EV
|3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|3
|Ionity
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|Instavolt
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Evolt
|2
|4
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Shell Recharge
|2
|4
|2
|3
|2
|2
|BP Pulse
|2
|4
|2
|4
|2
|2
What Car? verdict
Claire Evans, What Car? consumer editor says: “If you want to make a quick pit stop to charge your EV and use the conveniences during a long drive, there are more options now than ever before. However, while some public charging networks are a pleasure to use, others will leave you frustrated, take up too much of your time, and possibly not even give your car’s battery the boost it needs.
“With a growing number of dedicated EV charging hubs with rock-solid reliability, easy payment and very quick charging, Fastned offers the best public charging experience.
“Tesla, meanwhile, isn’t far behind, having opened up far more of its network to owners of cars from other brands. However, the network lets itself down in the convenience stakes by the fact that users must use the Tesla app to control charging and payment. Like Fastned, though,Tesla offers better value than other networks.
“While Gridserve’s new EV-only hubs are a great place to stop, with shops, toilets and work spaces on site, the company hasn’t yet managed to make all of its Electric Highway sites at regular motorway service areas such pleasurable places to charge up.
“It has at least tried, though, and that doesn’t appear to be the case with the two networks at the other end of our chart. Shell Recharge, in particular, has a large number of chargers that are out of action, many for weeks on end. And while BP Pulse has installed some great new chargers, its older units remain flaky and unreliable. To add insult to injury, these two networks have some of the highest prices around.
FAQs
Which is the largest public EV charging network?
Oil company Shell's Recharge public EV charging network is the most extensive in the UK, with more than 23,000 charge points across the nation. However, that doesn't make it the best option for replenishing your EVs batteries. In fact, Shell Recharge came last in our latest round of research into the charging networks. It's the most expensive network, charging up to 93p per kWh for ultra-rapid charging, and we found its machines unreliable and the app difficult to use. Survey respondents also marked it down because charge points were frequently blocked by other drivers' vehicles that were parked there to use forecourt shops.
Which is the fastest public EV charging network?
Little-known network EVPoint has the fastest chargers in the UK, with a small number of units that can charge at up to 360kW. However, it's very new to the UK and doesn't have a comprehensive network yet. Two other companies: Gridserve and Ionity, both have a large number of charge points that can dispense electricity at up to 350kW, making them a good option if you have one of the cars that can charge up the quickest. Many EVs will only charge at 120-150kW, though, so owners won't benefit from using the fastest chargers.
Which is the cheapest public EV charging network?
The cost of using public EV chargers varies widely: a small number are free to use and others cost up to 93p per kWh. Check the map on ZapMap to find free chargers near you.
Generally lower speed chargers — 7kW or 22kW units — cost less to use than the rapid or ultra-rapid ones, and you may be able to save money by taking out a subscription, which involves paying a monthly fee to access a cheaper charging rate.
The cheapest option if you want an ultra-rapid charge, is EVPoint, which costs 55p per kWh. However, its network is small so there may not be a charge point near you.
Why don’t you always get the stated charging speed?
There are several reasons why your car might not receive the top charging rate stated by a public charger.
The voltage of your car’s electrical system is one factor. Many EVs have 400-volt systems, which can’t accept as high a rate of charge as the latest models that use an 800-volt electrical architecture.
The health of your car’s batteries, how warm they are and the amount of charge that’s already in them also determine the top charging speed. All EVs follow a charging curve, which often peaks when the battery has between 10% and 30% charge and slowly declines as the charge increases. When it reaches 80%, the charging rate declines sharply. For this reason, we kept the batteries in our test cars between 10% and 30%.
If your car has a pre-conditioning feature that warms the batteries to an optimum temperature ahead of charging, this will help it to achieve a faster charging rate. Many EVs will pre-heat the batteries if you enter a charging location into the sat-nav; you can also warm them up by driving for a few miles just before you charge.
If a charging unit has two charge points, its capacity is halved if both points are used at the same time. And some locations don’t have the overall electrical capacity to cope with a whole bank of EV chargers being used at the same time. This problem is worst at busy motorway service areas, where the power grid’s capacity might be largely consumed by the retail outlets, restricting the power that’s left for the chargers.
*Source: ZapMap
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals from What Car? sign up to our weekly newsletter here