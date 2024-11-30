Electric car charging networks rated: the best and worst public chargers

Little-known network EVPoint has the fastest chargers in the UK, with a small number of units that can charge at up to 360kW. However, it's very new to the UK and doesn't have a comprehensive network yet. Two other companies: Gridserve and Ionity, both have a large number of charge points that can dispense electricity at up to 350kW, making them a good option if you have one of the cars that can charge up the quickest. Many EVs will only charge at 120-150kW, though, so owners won't benefit from using the fastest chargers.

Which is the cheapest public EV charging network?

The cost of using public EV chargers varies widely: a small number are free to use and others cost up to 93p per kWh. Check the map on ZapMap to find free chargers near you.

Generally lower speed chargers — 7kW or 22kW units — cost less to use than the rapid or ultra-rapid ones, and you may be able to save money by taking out a subscription, which involves paying a monthly fee to access a cheaper charging rate.

The cheapest option if you want an ultra-rapid charge, is EVPoint, which costs 55p per kWh. However, its network is small so there may not be a charge point near you.

Why don’t you always get the stated charging speed?

There are several reasons why your car might not receive the top charging rate stated by a public charger.

The voltage of your car’s electrical system is one factor. Many EVs have 400-volt systems, which can’t accept as high a rate of charge as the latest models that use an 800-volt electrical architecture.

The health of your car’s batteries, how warm they are and the amount of charge that’s already in them also determine the top charging speed. All EVs follow a charging curve, which often peaks when the battery has between 10% and 30% charge and slowly declines as the charge increases. When it reaches 80%, the charging rate declines sharply. For this reason, we kept the batteries in our test cars between 10% and 30%.