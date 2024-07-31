Best home EV chargers 2024 - reviewed and rated

Another consideration is that your home charging system could become obsolete in a couple of years. To try to avoid this, we recommend selecting a brand that offers over-the-air software updates. Finally, because you’re likely to be using the charger a couple of times a week at least, you’ll want it to be easy to live with and simple to operate.

How we assessed home EV chargers

To help consumers buy the best devices, we’ve used survey data from home EV charger users, augmented by research and experiences from our own staff, to rate 10 different charger brands and the products they supply.

A total of 2176 drivers told us via a survey how much their home EV chargers cost to buy and install, and we used this information to create value for money and installation satisfaction ratings for each brand.

We also asked users if their home EV chargers had suffered any faults, and gathered details about how long faulty systems took to fix and how much the repairs cost; this is the basis of our reliability rating.

Finally, we asked a number of editorial staff who have EV wallboxes fitted at their homes to review the systems, asking how easy they have been to use and if they’ve had any issues with them. This provides the ease of use rating.

Each brand was given a star rating (out of five) in each of those four areas, plus an overall rating, to help us establish their final rankings.

Best home EV chargers

1. Easee