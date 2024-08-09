Peugeot e-308 SW long-term test: report 2

The car Peugeot e-308 SW GT Run by Mark Pearson, used cars editor Why it’s here To see if an electric estate car can cut it against a small number of similar rivals and a plethora of similarly powered SUVs

Miles covered 2106 Price £43,320 Target price £38,973 Price as tested £44,070 Official range 254 miles Test range 201 miles

9 August 2024 – Home on the (fast disappearing) range

Technology is a wonderful thing. In days gone by, the concept of being able to change how your car behaves on the fly would be an alien one, but my Peugeot e-308 SW has three driving modes to choose from – Eco, Normal and Sport – which give the car a different flavour, and these can be accessed via a button by the gearlever.

Normal is the default, and this limits the car’s power to a modest 134bhp. Engage Sport and all 154 horses are released, which feels more gratifying but also adds a bit of extra heft to the steering, which it doesn’t really need. Eco mode, meanwhile, slackens off the responses to aid efficiency, but frankly feels like you’ve tethered an ocean liner to the car’s rear end. I stick with Normal most of the time – as, I suspect, will most buyers.