Peugeot e-208 long-term test: report 1

So for my new car, I’ve gone for this tennis-ball-coloured Peugeot e-208 – which is not only small but also (as the “e-” makes clear) electric. It is, as you probably know, the all-electric version of the Peugeot 208 , and I think it looks pretty funky.

Instead, I’m attracted to models that are compact enough to be easy to manoeuvre in city streets. After all, living in Central London, I start every drive with several miles of what you might call the urban crawl.

I’m hoping it’s as good as it looks for my commute from Central London to What Car?’s office in Twickenham. I also hope it serves me well on longer trips out of the city (to my home town in Cheshire, for example).

My e-208 has the bigger of two battery options available (51kWh), giving it an official range of 248 miles. I know not to expect to get that far in real life, but being able to drive around 200 miles without having to charge up would be handy. I’ll be keeping a record of how often I plug in – and how much it costs – over the next few months, so I can monitor the car’s real range and efficiency.

As part of that, I’ve optioned the £400 EV heat pump – designed to prevent the interior heaters draining the E-208’s main battery too much during colder weather.

When driving electric cars without heat pumps, I’ve seen how switching on the air-con can cause the predicted range reading to lurch downwards by 20 miles or more at the push of a button (or, more commonly, a prod of the infotainment touchscreen).