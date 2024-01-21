Best small cars 2024 plus the ones to avoid – tried & tested

The small car market is one of the most fiercely contested, which is great news if you're after this sort of vehicle, because it means there are stacks of models to choose from and standards are generally high.

To have a chance of topping the class, a small car – also known as a supermini – must be as comfortable at speed on the motorway as it is in the city, as well as being easy to weave around tight urban roads. It must have enough boot space for weekly shopping trips, and an interior that's practical enough to cope with the demands of families. And it must, of course, be competitively priced.

Our road testers have spent countless hours evaluating every small car on the market. That means we're able to give you the definitive, trusted and authoritative list of the best small cars on sale today. After all that testing, we have concluded that the Renault Clio is the best small car you can buy. To find out why, and which version we recommend, you’ll need to keep reading.