Renault Clio long-term test: report 3

Mileage 4581 List price £17,795 Target Price £16,462 Price as tested £18,695 Official economy 54.3mpg Test economy 55.5mpg

28 May 2024 – City break

With some time off looming, I decided to follow in the footsteps of many British holidaymakers and pack up my car for a road trip to France. Sadly, my time and budget limited me to doing this in a single day – but still, what better way to get to know my new company car than by taking my Renault Clio back to its birthplace?

I was originally worried that I'd bitten off more than I could chew, because driving from London to Paris and back in a single day would involve almost 500 miles of driving. And even though the Renault Clio is our favourite small car, I was worried I'd be in for an uncomfortable time over such a big distance. Still, with my mind clouded by images of wondering around Paris taking in the smells of fresh pastries, we set off.