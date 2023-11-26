The best company cars you can get in the UK

What Car? rating 2/5

Least recommendable version Hybrid GT Ultima

List price £88,980

Monthly BIK tax at 20% £548.75

Monthly BIK tax at 40% £1,097.42

Yes, it looks great and has a cool name, but the Ghibli is a let-down when you want to eat up the miles on a long journey. It's noisy, there's too much plastic dotted around the interior and rear-seat space is poor for what's supposed to be a luxury car. The Hybrid in the name of some versions means mild-hybrid rather than plug-in hybrid, so it doesn't lead to much better fuel or tax efficiency.

Maserati Ghibli review

Let's face facts head on – if you possibly can, it pays to go electric for your next fleet car. The super-low 2% tax rate applied to models with no exhaust emissions means you'll pay substantially less than for any other type of car, including PHEVs and regular hybrids.

Before you decided what to get, you'll want to consider the types of journeys you'll be doing – whether your commute is short and mostly on urban roads, for example, or if you regularly need to use the motorway – and how practical your car might be for your family.

Since most company cars are leased over periods of three or four years, it's also worth considering whether your needs are likely to change in that time, and planning accordingly.

When speccing up a company car, be aware that making small changes can add up to big ones. See our guide to cutting your BIK tax bill to learn more about that. We also have a free company car tax calculator to tell you how much you'll pay each month each model.