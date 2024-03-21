Best used electric cars for less than £15,000 – cheap EVs reviewed and rated

The Peugeot e-208 is a bargain. For the money, you can expect a 2022 model with less than 30,000 miles on it. There's a variety of trims to choose from, too. Our favourite Allure trim comes with 17in alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control and power-folding door mirrors.

On the road, the e-208 is a punchy performer, especially from a standstill. All models use a 45kWh battery that powers a 134bhp electric motor, propelling the car, in our tests, from 0-60mph in a spritely 7.5sec – it’s comfortably quicker than a Renault Zoe. Handling is good, too, even though it isn't super sharp. The suspension is on the softer side for an EV, but we don't mind, because that helps create the e-208's comfortable ride.

Inside, there’s plenty of room in the front – rear room is a little tighter than in the e-208’s main rivals. The boot isn't as big as some of its rivals' offerings, but it can still hold five carry-on suitcases. What's more, the e-208 makes up its subpar space with an interior design and assortment of good-quality materials that makes it feel classier than many rivals, including the Zoe.

The e-208 has good official range of up to 217 miles on a full charge. You won't get that far in real-world driving but, based on our tests, 150 miles in winter and 170 miles in the summer is a realistic expectation. That's farther than a Fiat 500 can manage. So far, it's proving more reliable than some of its rivals too, including the Zoe.

We found: 2022 Peugeot e-208 50kWh Allure, 13,573 miles, £14,498

