Dacia Spring electric car review – plus 2024 updates revealed

On sale October 2024 | Price from £18,000 (est)

When you’re working at the office or away from home, one of the most important questions of the day is ‘What’s for lunch?’. Sure, you could treat yourself to a takeaway, but a supermarket meal deal contains all the key components for a lot less money.

The Dacia Spring electric car is, in effect, the meal deal – giving you all the essentials for a price tag of around £18,000. That undercuts our current favourite small electric model, the MG4 EV (£26,995), as well as the Fiat 500 Electric (£28,195) and upcoming Citroën e-C3 (est £22,500), making it one of – if not the – cheapest new electric car you can buy, even on PCP finance.