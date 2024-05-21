What is cruise control and should you have it on your next car?

Modern cruise control is an electronic system that controls the speed your car travels at. Once you’ve set it, the car will carry on driving at the speed selected without you needing to have your foot on the accelerator pedal. It’s a useful aid for when you’re driving on motorways or A-roads that stops the car’s speed from creeping upwards unintentionally and ensures you don’t break any speed limits. It’s also good for easing foot fatigue and strain on long drives.

What is adaptive cruise control?

More complex adaptive cruise control systems alter the speed the car is travelling at to keep it a set distance from the vehicle in front, and some systems can keep control of the driving in stop-start traffic jams. The most advanced cruise control systems also work with a car’s advanced driver assistance features to ensure the car stays in its lane, in the right place on the road when cornering and reacts to avoid potential collisions with other vehicles and road users.