Euro NCAP, ADAS and the future of car safety

In recent years, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have come to play a greater role in tests performed by independent safety body Euro NCAP. While finding out how a given car protects its occupants in a crash continues to be at the core of the independent safety organisation’s work, the focus on systems that reduce the likelihood of such a situation occurring is sharpening.

Euro NCAP incorporated automatic emergency braking (AEB) into its tests in 2014, before further updates in 2020 and 2023 broadened its scope to test a wider range of systems. AEB is now mandatory on new cars following the implementation in 2022 of the EU’s General Safety Regulation (GSR) legislation (which UK cars also comply with), but certain other key ADAS systems aren’t yet a legal requirement, even though they play a large part in the overall safety rating that the organisation awards a car.

In a bid to keep the cost of smaller, more affordable cars down, some brands don’t include active safety features such as lane-keeping assistance (LKA) or driver attention monitoring, either as standard or, in certain cases, even as an optional extra.