2024 Citroën e-C3 electric car previewed

To help minimise distraction while driving, the new e-C3 gets a head-up display that projects key information onto the windscreen, while a compact two-spoke steering wheel aims to give a better view of the digital driver’s display.

At 4.01m long, 1.76m wide and 1.57m high, the e-C3 is slightly larger than the outgoing C3 – especially in terms of height. This is good news, because space and practicality are below par in the outgoing car. However, while head room and elbow room is good in both the front and back seats, leg room is tight in the back if you’re sat behind a driver over six-feet tall. What's more, the battery is located under the floor of the rear seating area, so passengers may find their knees to be uncomfortably high.

The C3’s larger size pays dividends when it comes to boot space. At 310 litres, the boot is bigger than you’ll find in the outgoing car (300 litres) and the Ora Funky Cat (228 litres), but smaller than the Dolphin (345 litres) and MG4 (363 litres). This means there should be more than enough space for a large weekly supermarket shop, although it’s worth noting that the boot opening is small and the load lip high. There’s also no underfloor storage or a front boot for storing charging cables.

To help simplify the e-C3’s specifications, only three trim levels will be offered: You, Plus and Max. All versions will come with rear parking sensors, lane-departure warning and automatic emergency braking (AEB) as standard.