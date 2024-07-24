What is Stellantis, and which brands does it own?
Here's everything you need to know about Stellantis, the biggest car company you might never have heard of...
‘Stellantis’ might sound like a fictional realm from a fantasy film, but the reality is that it’s the parent company behind some of the most well-known car brands in the UK and Europe.
Indeed, Stellantis sold more than two-and-a-half million vehicles in Europe in its last financial year, and produced two of the best-selling cars in the UK in 2023.
In this guide, we’ll explain where Stellantis came from, and reveal which brands it owns in the UK and abroad, as well as whether the colossal merger put Stellantis at the top of the global sales charts.
What is Stellantis?
Stellantis was founded in 2021, as the result of the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and the PSA Group. Both companies already had substantial portfolios, so much so that Stellantis offers more brands of car in the UK than any other major car conglomerate.
So, which brands have ended up in the mixing pot? Here’s our definitive A to, er, V of Stellantis car brands which are available in the UK.
Stellantis car brands
Abarth
As the performance division of Fiat, Abarth currently sells two distinct models in the UK: the Abarth 500e and the Abarth 595/695. The former is a sporty version of the Fiat 500 Electric, while the latter pairing are based on the long-lived petrol-powered 500, now called the Fiat 500 Hybrid.
Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo is another of Stellantis’ sportier brands, and currently offers four models to UK buyers. Key models include the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which are both sharp-handling alternatives to more mainstream executive cars and family SUVs, while the Alfa Romeo Junior is the brand’s first electric car.
Citroën
At the other end of the sportiness scale is Citroën, whose cars major on comfort and affordability. The French brand currently sells a broad range of models, from the diminutive Citroën Ami electric quadricycle to the Citroën ë-Spacetourer, a spacious van-based MPV. Its range of SUVs are denoted by 'Aircross', and include the C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross.
DS
DS Automobiles is a premium offshoot of Citroën whose first model – the Citroën DS3 – was launched in 2009. However, DS has since become a fully fledged car brand, and now produces models under its own name, including the DS 4 and DS 9.
Fiat
Of the six cars Fiat sells in the UK, four bear the historic ‘500’ name. There’s the Fiat 500 Electric and Fiat 500 Hybrid, plus the Fiat 500C Hybrid and Fiat 500X. And, in case you were wondering, the other two are the Fiat 600e and the Fiat Panda.
Jeep
Jeep, formerly of FCA, is the only American Stellantis brand that’s established itself this side of the Atlantic (that said, Chrysler itself enjoyed brief spells as a UK brand in the 1970s and 80s, and again in the early 2000s). The Jeep Avenger and Jeep Avenger Electric are the first Jeeps to share their underpinnings with PSA Group cars, such as the Peugeot 2008.
Maserati
While the Maserati name might conjure up images of classic sports cars, the brand’s current line-up includes luxury saloons, a coupé and even a luxury SUV – the Maserati Levante.
Peugeot
Peugeot is actually the oldest of the Stellantis-owned brands; it was founded in 1810 as a producer of steel, and built its first car – a steam-powered three-wheeler – as early as 1889. Nowadays, all of Peugeot’s cars have four wheels (thankfully), and models include the plush Peugeot 208 and practical Peugeot e-5008.
Vauxhall
Vauxhall, often considered a staple British brand, has been in foreign ownership for longer than you might imagine. It was bought by American car-maker General Motors in 1925, who owned it for 92 years, before selling it to the PSA Group. The Vauxhall Astra Electric and Vauxhall Corsa Electric are the first electric incarnations of two of the brand’s most well-known models.
Stellantis van brands
You could argue that the groundworks for the Stellantis merger were laid as far back as 1978 – it was that year that FCA and PSA first started producing vans in collaboration with one another. New vans have emerged from this partnership ever since, each rebadged and sold by Citroën, Fiat Professional and/or Peugeot.
Vauxhall was added to the roster when it became part of PSA Group, and the group even produces vans for Toyota.
Indeed, all of the current-generation small vans, medium vans and large vans sold across these five brands (except the Citroën Ami Cargo and Fiat Fiorino) are based on three basic designs, with only minor aesthetic and trim differences to separate them. Here’s the full list:
Small vans
- Citroën Berlingo and Citroën ë-Berlingo
- Fiat Doblò and Fiat E-Doblò
- Peugeot Partner and Peugeot E-Partner
- Toyota Proace City and Toyota Proace City Electric
- Vauxhall Combo and Vauxhall Combo Electric
Medium vans
- Citroën Dispatch and Citroën ë-Dispatch
- Fiat Scudo and Fiat E-Scudo
- Peugeot Expert and Peugeot E-Expert
- Toyota Proace and Toyota Proace Electric
- Vauxhall Vivaro and Vauxhall Vivaro Electric
Large vans
- Citroën Relay and Citroën ë-Relay
- Fiat Ducato and Fiat E-Ducato
- Peugeot Boxer and Peugeot E-Boxer
- Toyota Proace Max and Toyota Proace Max Electric
- Vauxhall Movano and Vauxhall Movano Electric
Although Vauxhall no longer builds cars in the UK, it does still build some vans and van-based MPVs; the Vauxhall Vivaro (and badge-engineered siblings) are built in Luton, while its Ellesmere Port facility is used to build some of Stellantis’ small electric vans.
Other Stellantis subsidiaries
There’s no denying that Stellantis sells a lot of cars and vans in the UK, but there are even more brands under its umbrella overseas. Here are some of the most well-known:
- Chrysler, Dodge, Ram and SRT – American car brands
- Lancia – Italian brand available in the UK until 1994
- Leapmotor – Chinese car brand launching in the UK in 2025
- Mopar – Supplies parts for Stellantis cars
- Opel – German car brand most closely related to Vauxhall
- Stellantis Heritage – Looks after classic cars owned by Stellantis brands
What does Stellantis mean?
According to Stellantis, its name is derived from the Latin for 'to brighten with stars'.
Is Stellantis the largest car company in the world?
By total global sales volume, Stellantis was the fourth-largest car company in the world, behind the Toyota Group, Volkswagen Group and Hyundai Motor Group.
Who owns Stellantis?
Stellantis is a public company. The largest shareholders are the Agnelli family (Fiat’s founding family) and the Peugeot family.
Does Stellantis own Ferrari?
No. For many years, Ferrari was part-owned by Fiat/FCA, but this relationship came to an end in 2016. Ferrari S.p.A is now a public company in its own right, and – like Stellantis – is part-owned by the Agnelli family.
