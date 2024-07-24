What is Stellantis, and which brands does it own?

‘Stellantis’ might sound like a fictional realm from a fantasy film, but the reality is that it’s the parent company behind some of the most well-known car brands in the UK and Europe.

Indeed, Stellantis sold more than two-and-a-half million vehicles in Europe in its last financial year, and produced two of the best-selling cars in the UK in 2023.

In this guide, we’ll explain where Stellantis came from, and reveal which brands it owns in the UK and abroad, as well as whether the colossal merger put Stellantis at the top of the global sales charts.